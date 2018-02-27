Filed Under:Cal State University Long Beach, Chemical Fire

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Cal State University Long Beach students were forced to evacuate Tuesday due to a fire.

Long Beach fire officials say lithium in a beaker exploded in a classroom in the Engineering and Computer Science building, causing a chemical fire to break out at around 1:20 p.m.

Officials say the fire was extinguished at around 1:50 p.m. and there were no reports of injuries.

Crews remained at the scene ventilating the building.

School officials say the building will remain closed until further notice.

