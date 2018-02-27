(credit: Jane L./yelp)

Looking to shop near Westwood and Rancho Park? There’s plenty of great shops inside the Westside Pavilion. These are the best!

10800 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 474-2785

www.westsidepavilion.com

Westside Tavern

Located on Level 1, this eatery offers chef-driven California tavern cuisine with contemporary cocktails, craft beers and a boutique wine list. Think burgers, flatbreads, sandwiches, and entrees like Mary’s chicken, a sautéed Idaho trout and grilled Scottish salmon at this gastropub.

Urban Home

Situated opposite to Westside Tavern is the affordable modern furniture retailer Urban Home. Find everything from sofas and living room furniture to dining room chairs and tables, place-settings, dressers and chests and other bedroom styles.

Papyrus

With locations around Los Angeles and around the country, this card retailer has become one of the most popular for upscale greeting cards. Once inside, you’ll be greeting by excellent customer service, and an almost overwhelming assortment of cards for any occasion. The store also offers small accessories for gifts as well.

H&M

Find stylish and affordable styles at this Swedish import. Think skinny jeans, stylish shirts, tops, blouses, skirts and dresses for women, as well as accessories and more. For men, you can’t beat the price and style when looking for everything from skinny jeans, jackets and suits to sweaters, shoes, swimwear, pants, outerwear and other accessories.

ALDO

The Canadian retailer has been a mainstay at this mall for years. The store offers shoes and accessories for women and men, but their selection for women tops that of those offered for guys. The store also offers handbags and accessories.

Game Stop

As the world’s largest video game retailer, this is perfect for those kids into games. Shop a huge selection of new products and ask their knowledgeable associates if you have any questions!

Hot Topic

Situated on the 3rd floor, Hot Topic specializes in music and pop culture inspired styles for teens. Shop body jewelry, accessories, rock and roll tee’s, skinny jeans, band tee’s, and novelty music items!