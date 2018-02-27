(credit: Cameron Masden, acuna-hansen)

There’s no need to dress to the nines to feel like a star during this year’s 90th Annual Academy Awards. This year, L.A. venues are offering up special cocktails to help get you in the spirit of award season. Marco Currasco’s tasty and elegant Gala cocktail will have you feeling like a celebrity as you enjoy lounging at CHAYA Downtown, or opt for cocktails at bars and restaurants around Southern California.

Gala

CHAYA Downtown

Downtown LA

www.thechaya.com

The Gala cocktail will have you feeling like a celebrity as you enjoy lounging at CHAYA Downtown. Prepared with Beluga vodka, Luxardo Maraschino Cherry liqueur, Cointreau, muddled cucumber, yuzu syrup, and garnished with edible flowers, sip, savor and enjoy while watching Hollywood’s finest sashay down the red carpet!

The Shape of Bourbon

The Flats

Beverly Hills

www.theflatsrestaurant.com

A golden old fashioned made with the precision that Guillermo del Toro is known for, The Shape of Bourbon utilizes 24k gold to shed light on what would otherwise go unseen. Comprised of over-proofed bourbon, unrefined sugar, and house-made bitters, it is clear after one sip that this cocktail has much more going on than meets the eye. Head Barman Shaun Summers has created a cocktail that is just as mysterious as it is delicious, paying homage to one of this year’s greatest films.

Operation Dynamo

The Raymond 1886

Pasadena

www.theraymond.com

Who needs an Oscar when you can sip on Operation Dynamo? Named after the civilian operation that saved over 300,000 lives, this cocktail pays respect to the brave civilians involved in the courageous operation while utilizing popular 20th Century cocktail ingredients. Prepared with Navy Strength Gin, green chartreuse, lime juice, Demerara, and house-made grenadine, this cocktail will have you savoring every last drop as you applaud your favorite films of 2017 during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

The Replicant

The Raymond 1886

Pasadena

www.theraymond.com

During this year’s 90th Annual Academy Awards, sip on a cocktail that transports you to 2049. With its futuristic, bright purple color, The Replicant is the perfect concoction for any Sci-Fi enthusiast. Prepared with Brokers London Dry Gin, lemon, orgeat, smoked salt, and a Butterfly Pea Tincture float, this cocktail pays homage to a classic and will have you feeling as cool as Harrison Ford.