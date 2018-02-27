LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of anti-Semitic incidents in 2017 were 57 percent higher than in 2016, according to a new report by Jewish civil rights group the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).
The dramatic spike is noted by the group as the largest single-year increase since the organization first began recording incident data nearly 40 years ago.
According to the report, 1,986 anti-Semitic incidents were reported last year, the highest total since 1994. In 2016, 1,267 incidents were recorded.
The New York City-based group found the steep rise can be partially attributed to an increase in incidents on college campuses and in schools.
“A confluence of events in 2017 led to a surge in attacks on our community,” said ADL CEO and National Director Johnathan Greenblatt in a news release. “From bomb threats, cemetery desecrations, white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, and children harassing children at school.”
The ADL reported that incidents took place in every state in the country in 2017.
The states with the highest recorded amount of incidents were in those with the largest Jewish populations, including New York, with 380 incidents, California with 268, New Jersey with 208, Massachusetts with 177, Florida with 98 and Pennsylvania with 96.