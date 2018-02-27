(credit: Belyay/shutterstock)

Los Angeles can be a tricky place when deciding where to take out of town guests. Luckily for Angelenos, there’s plenty of options.

Griffith Observatory

Hollywood

The Observatory is easily one of L.A.’s most iconic places in the city. Located at the top of Griffith Park, from this vantage point, you and your out of town guests will be able to see the entire city. Whether peering through a telescope provided on the premises or simply by peering out into the atmosphere all the way to the Pacific on a clear day using just the naked eye, you’ll discover that the Griffith Park Observatory is an ideal venue from which to watch the sun slowly sink in the West.

Grand Central Market

Downtown LA

Since 1917, the historic Grand Central Market has been a reflection of the population and city around it. In modern day, this tradition lives on with an influx of new and exciting vendors that best reflect what is happening in the culinary landscape of LA. Premium ingredients, local entrepreneurs, and LA based chefs are staking their claim at GCM, a trend that will soon lead to a revolutionary and unexpected elevation of the marketplace. Bite into bagel sandwiches at Wexler’s Deli, grab a coffee at G&B Coffee, eat breakfast sandwiches at Eggslut and discover a plethora of amazing food venues!

Malibu Seafood

Malibu

Malibu is home to some amazing surf spots, trendy shops and stunning oceanfront dining. One of the best seafood spots is Malibu Seafood, located on Pacific Coast Highway. The busy fish market and patio café offers some of the freshest seafood, and guests visit at all times to bite into their fresh, cooked-to-order fare. Tasty menu items include their golden fried fish ‘n’ chips, cups of chowder, lobster or grilled mahi mahi and more. Dine on picnic tables overlooking the Pacific Ocean and enjoy!

The Broad

Downtown LA

This contemporary art museum located in downtown L.A. was founded by philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad in September 2015 and offers free general admission! Housing more than 2000 works by artists like Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cindy Sherman, Jeff Koons, Ed Ruscha, Roy Lichtenstein, Kara Walker, Barbara Kruger, and more, the rotating selection of artists make this more than worth a visit. The building itself is an architectural masterpiece.

Venice Canals

Venice

The beautiful waterways and houses surrounding the Venice Canals are one of Venice’s most popular attractions. The man-made canals, which were built in 1905, drew inspiration from Venice, Italy, and are adorned with arched bridges. Currently, there are several blocks of beautiful walking to take in, too. Whether you are looking to escape the masses in Venice or to just take a calm stroll in the sunshine, the Venice Canals are a place of tranquility and beauty. But, keep in mind, it’s important to be respectful of noise levels as it is still a residential neighborhood.

Disneyland Resort

Anaheim

A visit to the happiest place on earth has been voted as the top destination that is geo-tagged on Instagram and just so happens to be right in our backyard. It’s a no brainer to bring out of towners, who will delight in this dazzling theme park. The landmark Anaheim outpost is known worldwide and is home to some of the most well-known characters, including Mickey Mouse. Every season the theme park introduces exciting elements that would be amazing to capture for your Instagram posts.

Americana At Brand

Glendale

Brought to Glendale by Caruso Affiliated, or the company behind the popular Grove Mall in Los Angeles, The Americana At Brand offers a unique charm to shopping in Glendale. With an outdoor footprint, the mall offers a terrific environment for customers to walk the neighborhood-like streets and either shop or dine at some of the best places around. From Anthropologie, Apple, American Outfitters, Barnes & Nobles, Barney’s New York and Cole Haan to Kiehls, The Art of Shaving, Nordstrom, and Urban Outfitters, the shopping here features some of today’s top brands. Hungry? Well, the mall offers plenty of options ranging from a steakhouse (Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina) to Frida Mexican Cuisine, Lemonade, Le Pain Quotidien and many others. Aside from a full service movie theatre playing some of the latest flicks, the mall also offers events year-round including the lighting of the tree at Christmas and much more.

Malibu Wines / Malibu Wine Safari

Malibu

Situated in the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains just a few miles inland from Malibu’s beautiful beaches is a place you won’t want to miss visiting. Here, you’ll find the 1,000 acre Saddlerock Ranch and vineyard where you can drink wine and go on an incredible safari. Combining local wine, a four-wheel drive trek through the beautiful vineyards of Malibu, and plenty of wildlife that you actually get to feed, things can get pretty surreal. Giraffes, Zebras, and alpacas all cross your path while you explore the 1000-acre spread and sip on some wine. The incredible experience might lead you to believe the booze is winning, but the surroundings are all very real and equally spectacular.

Shop Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice

Located just a mile from Venice Beach, the mile-long Abbot Kinney Blvd. is the hub for everything in Venice, including art, fashion and much more in Venice. Some of the top shops to peruse along the street include the artsy store Burro, Le Labo, which offers niche perfumes and candles, and designer eye ware spot Warby Parker. Galleries include the award-winning nature and wildlife photography G2 Gallery, and the contemporary art gallery De Soto Gallery among others. Other notable shops include A Kinney Court, with their eyewear, footwear, accessories, art and books, as well as Aesop, Steven Alan, Alternative Apparel, Stag Provisions and many more.

Stroll The Venice Boardwalk

Venice

The boardwalk has become famous due to its eclectic nature, as well as a great local surf spot with the Venice Breakwater. Known for its history when it became a center for the Beat generation in the 1950s and 60s, the Venice Boardwalk runs parallel to the Pacific and offers an extremely diverse demographic. Restaurants, street performers, small shops, the famed Muscle Beach and much more line the board walk, so there’s plenty to do and see. Rain or shine, when you visit the boardwalk there will always be entertainment and something to catch your eye.