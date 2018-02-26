LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Actress Stacey Dash is set to run for a U.S. Congressional seat.

Dash, a Fox News commentator best known for her role in the 1995 film “Clueless”, filed paperwork Monday with the Federal Election Commission declaring her candidacy for the 44th District seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragán.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Dash appeared to expect criticism in response to her announcement, saying, “For those mocking for the district I live in…open your minds. It’s time to for me to put up or shut up and I want to serve great people.”

The 44th District spans parts of Los Angeles County from Compton and South Gate down to northern Long Beach.

Dash has made no secret about considering a run for office ever since she hinted at a career change to her more than half a million followers on Twitter last week.

According to the documents, Dash has also launched her campaign “Dash To DC” based out of Newport Beach.

Known as a political conservative and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, Dash hasn’t been afraid to wade into controversial topics in the past, including speaking out at the Oscars in 2016 against people complaining that the awards show didn’t reflect diversity.

She was jokingly introduced by host Chris Rock as director of the Oscar’s minority outreach program. Dash strode onstage to say “I cannot wait to help my people out. Happy Black History Month!”

The joke fell flat, perhaps because many people in the audience didn’t understand the reference.

Dash explained online why she did it, saying ideological diversity is much harder to achieve in Hollywood.

She was also the target of a social media backlash after revealing her support for former Gov. Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential race.

