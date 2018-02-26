LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — Two on-duty Los Angeles police officers and two civilians are recovering Monday after a crash in Lake View Terrace.
The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Osborn Street off-ramp from the Foothill (21) Freeway, which connects to Foothill Boulevard, according to the LAPD.
The officers, who were in a department-issued Ford Explorer, suffered cuts scrapes and complained of pain. The civilians, who were in a GMC SUV, had unknown injuries, but were conscious and breathing, police said.
Traffic investigators are working to determine which vehicle ran a red light.