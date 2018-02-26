Filed Under:Lake View Terrace, LAPD

LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — Two on-duty Los Angeles police officers and two civilians are recovering Monday after a crash in Lake View Terrace.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Osborn Street off-ramp from the Foothill (21) Freeway, which connects to Foothill Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

The officers, who were in a department-issued Ford Explorer, suffered cuts scrapes and complained of pain. The civilians, who were in a GMC SUV, had unknown injuries, but were conscious and breathing, police said.

Traffic investigators are working to determine which vehicle ran a red light.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch