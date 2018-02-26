LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar tied the game with 10.8 seconds left in the third period and Dustin Brown scored a power-play goal 3:14 into overtime, rallying the Los Angeles Kings past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night.

Jeff Carter, in his second game back after missing 55 with a cut tendon, scored the Kings’ first goal on a power play at 12:28 of the third. Jonathan Quick stopped 37 shots.

Erik Haula and Reily Smith scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 41 saves.

It was the first victory for the Kings in three games against the expansion Golden Knights. The teams meet again Tuesday in Las Vegas.

In a tight game, the Golden Knights appeared to take command 47 seconds into the third period when Smith came around from behind the net to flick William Karlsson’s rebound past Quick for his 21st goal of the season and a 2-0 lead.

The Golden Knights struck first 4:37 into the game, which seemed to be particularly bad news for Los Angeles. Vegas had been 26-3 when scoring first.

The opening score came from Haula, who broke through alone on the right side and fired a wrist shot over Quick’s left shoulder. It was his 23rd of the season.

When the Kings finally broke through, they needed a bit of luck. Carter’s shot deflected off the head gear of Vegas’ Cody Eakin and into the net for his first goal this season.

Los Angeles pulled Quick and tied it at 2 when Kopitar took a sharp pass from Dion Phaneuf on the left side and fired it past Fleury for his 26th goal, sending the game to overtime.

Brown’s game-winner was his 19th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Play the Kings again Tuesday, this time in Las Vegas.

Kings: On the road Tuesday against the Golden Knights.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)