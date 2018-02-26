GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a massive heart attack Sunday night after performing at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.
Smith, 47, tweeted Sunday overnight that if he had not canceled the next two shows of his three-show set, he would have died.
“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 % blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”),” the comedian tweeted.
Smith — known for cult classics like “Chasing Amy,” “Clerks,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” – expanded further in a Facebook post.
“I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might’ve gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy,” he wrote. “Turns out I had a massive heart attack.”
The heart attack comes after he lost 85 pounds in 2015, prompted in part by getting kicked off a Southwest flight from Oakland to Burbank for being too large to fit in a single seat and watching the 2014 anti-sugar documentary “Fed Up.”
Smith is now recovering at a hospital, and as news spread of his ordeal, well wishes trickled in via Twitter.