GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a massive heart attack Sunday night after performing at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

Smith, 47, tweeted Sunday overnight that if he had not canceled the next two shows of his three-show set, he would have died.

“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 % blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”),” the comedian tweeted.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith — known for cult classics like “Chasing Amy,” “Clerks,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” – expanded further in a Facebook post.

“I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might’ve gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy,” he wrote. “Turns out I had a massive heart attack.”

The heart attack comes after he lost 85 pounds in 2015, prompted in part by getting kicked off a Southwest flight from Oakland to Burbank for being too large to fit in a single seat and watching the 2014 anti-sugar documentary “Fed Up.”

Smith is now recovering at a hospital, and as news spread of his ordeal, well wishes trickled in via Twitter.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥️🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Oh my God! So unbelievably sorry. But also beyond grateful you got there in time. Sending lots of love your way. Stay healthy @ThatKevinSmith. The world needs you. https://t.co/Ma1aaBQBve — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 26, 2018

It's one of the classic cosmic injustices that Kevin Smith has the giant heart attack after he lost all the weight. — Gabriel Morton (@gabrielenguard) February 26, 2018

I met Kevin Smith at Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2016.

I asked him "I'm an aspiring filmmaker, so do you have any advice?".

And he said "Don't aspire, man. Just do".

And that's what I've been doing since. He's an absolute legend and hope he gets better soon. — Sam J Thomson (@samjamesthomson) February 26, 2018

I legit would've shed some tears had Kevin Smith died tonight. His early movies were so important to me & made a big impact on me especially in my 20's. I'm kinda hard on the guy now coz maybe I want better from him but he'll always be gold to me for Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy — Temporary Sopranos Fan Account for a Few Weeks (@Louis1117) February 26, 2018