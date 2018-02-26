LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Johnnie Walker is set to unveil Jane Walker, a female version of its Black Label blended Scotch whiskey, in an attempt to target a female audience.
The Jane Walker Edition will be the company’s first female take of the whiskey’s Striding Man logo and marks the first significant change of the Diago-owned brand’s logo in over a century.
“Important conversations about gender continue to be at the forefront of culture and we strongly believe there is no better time than now to introduce our Jane Walker icon and contribute to pioneering organizations that share our mission,” said Vice President of Johnnie Walker Stephanie Jacoby in a press release.
The introduction of the female-friendly logo is the latest part of the company’s “Keep Walking America” push, a campaign aimed at reaching a wider audience.
“We are proud to toast the many achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality,” Jacoby said.
The company has vowed to donate $1 for every Jane Walker Edition bottle that is produced to organizations supporting women’s progress, with a total donation of up to $250,000.
The Jane Walker Edition is set to hit shelves nationwide at the beginning of March, coinciding with Women’s History Month as well as International Women’s Day celebrations.