Filed Under:Heather Locklear

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Heather Locklear was arrested in Thousand Oaks for domestic violence and battery against a police officer, according to reports Monday.

Locklear, 56, was arrested around 9:40 a.m. Sunday night and faces one count domestic violence, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel, police told Variety.

According to TMZ, audio of the 911 call indicated Locklear’s brother called police after arriving at her home to find Locklear and her boyfriend in an argument.

No details about the arrest were confirmed by authorities.

locklear heather 2037484 Heather Locklear Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence, Battery Against Police Officer

(credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Department)

Locklear was booked into Ventura County jail following her arrest last night, but was reportedly out of jail Monday morning.

Last September, Locklear was hospitalized after reportedly driving her Porsche into a ditch. In 2012, she was also hospitalized for reportedly mixing prescription drugs and alcohol.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch