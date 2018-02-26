(credit: John M./yelp)

Colloquially known as Frogtown, the official name of the neighborhood is Elysian Valley. Where is that? Think just west of Glassell Park and south of Atwater Village. This tiny 9,000 person community has become L.A.’s hottest and talked about new neighborhood complete with its own annual arts festival. We’ve put together a must know guide to where to eat, see, shop and play.

L.A. River Bike Path

Made up of multiple sections, the L.A. River Bike Path makes its way through Frogtown from Victory Boulevard and Riverside Drive to Elysian Valley’s Egret Park. Locals can make good use of the Path at many points in Frogtown, including Marsh Park and Rattlesnake Park.

Salazar

2490 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles

www.salazarla.com

This large, colorful outdoor restaurant serves up tasty steaks, seafood, and vegetables that are grilled. Chef Esdras Ochoa, known for making his name with Mexicali Taco & Co. helms this eatery. Order up the chips and house made salsa, as well as the aguachiles with shrimp, avocado, tomatillo and cucumber, and the frisee with apples, pickled cranberries, and manchego cheese. The tacos (carne asada, pollo asada, al pastor, vegetable) are a must and are served on house made flour tortillas.

Elysian

2806 Clearwater St, Los Angeles

www.elysianla.com

This hip space is one of the more popular settings in the Elysian Valley for events of all kinds, including weddings. Located next to the L.A. River, the 1,600 sq. ft. indoor setting is trendy, and cool, or opt for the 4,800 sq. ft garden, which is perfect for a private event. Host a private dinner, a wedding, or other event.

Wax Paper

2902 Knox Ave, Los Angeles

www.waxpaperco.com

Wax Paper fits the Elysian Valley/Frogtown vibe perfectly. Situated next to the L.A. River, locals and SoCal residents come for the tasty, healthy and uniquely made sandwiches. Each sandwich here is named after a radio personality too, which helps them fit perfectly into the hipster vibe of the area.

Frogtown Brewery

2931 Gilroy St, Los Angeles

www.frogtownbrewery.com

Sip on craft brews at this independent brewery along the Los Angeles River! With all the shops and eateries, the area is well complimented by the addition of a brewery. The stark, hipster-like interior is quintessential Frogtown, and that’s the way locals love it. While the menu of beers isn’t large, their selection packs a big punch! Sip on Belgian beer, blonde ale’s, IPA’s, and many other options.

Spoke Bicycle Cafe

3050 N Coolidge Ave

www.spokebicyclecafe.com

This low-key spot is the place to rent bikes and go to repair bikes in the neighborhood. But, it also doubles as an eatery, offering all-day breakfast, sandwiches, and beer. It is the first business of its kind to set up a permanent location along the L.A. River Bike Path and is a great place for cyclists, and locals to gather in a comfortable setting.