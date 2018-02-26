Colloquially known as Frogtown, the official name of the neighborhood is Elysian Valley. Where is that? Think just west of Glassell Park and south of Atwater Village. This tiny 9,000 person community has become L.A.’s hottest and talked about new neighborhood complete with its own annual arts festival. We’ve put together a must know guide to where to eat, see, shop and play.
L.A. River Bike Path
Made up of multiple sections, the L.A. River Bike Path makes its way through Frogtown from Victory Boulevard and Riverside Drive to Elysian Valley’s Egret Park. Locals can make good use of the Path at many points in Frogtown, including Marsh Park and Rattlesnake Park.
Salazar
2490 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles
www.salazarla.com
This large, colorful outdoor restaurant serves up tasty steaks, seafood, and vegetables that are grilled. Chef Esdras Ochoa, known for making his name with Mexicali Taco & Co. helms this eatery. Order up the chips and house made salsa, as well as the aguachiles with shrimp, avocado, tomatillo and cucumber, and the frisee with apples, pickled cranberries, and manchego cheese. The tacos (carne asada, pollo asada, al pastor, vegetable) are a must and are served on house made flour tortillas.
Elysian
2806 Clearwater St, Los Angeles
www.elysianla.com
This hip space is one of the more popular settings in the Elysian Valley for events of all kinds, including weddings. Located next to the L.A. River, the 1,600 sq. ft. indoor setting is trendy, and cool, or opt for the 4,800 sq. ft garden, which is perfect for a private event. Host a private dinner, a wedding, or other event.
Wax Paper
2902 Knox Ave, Los Angeles
www.waxpaperco.com
Wax Paper fits the Elysian Valley/Frogtown vibe perfectly. Situated next to the L.A. River, locals and SoCal residents come for the tasty, healthy and uniquely made sandwiches. Each sandwich here is named after a radio personality too, which helps them fit perfectly into the hipster vibe of the area.
Frogtown Brewery
2931 Gilroy St, Los Angeles
www.frogtownbrewery.com
Sip on craft brews at this independent brewery along the Los Angeles River! With all the shops and eateries, the area is well complimented by the addition of a brewery. The stark, hipster-like interior is quintessential Frogtown, and that’s the way locals love it. While the menu of beers isn’t large, their selection packs a big punch! Sip on Belgian beer, blonde ale’s, IPA’s, and many other options.
Spoke Bicycle Cafe
3050 N Coolidge Ave
www.spokebicyclecafe.com
This low-key spot is the place to rent bikes and go to repair bikes in the neighborhood. But, it also doubles as an eatery, offering all-day breakfast, sandwiches, and beer. It is the first business of its kind to set up a permanent location along the L.A. River Bike Path and is a great place for cyclists, and locals to gather in a comfortable setting.