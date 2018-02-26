(credit: Derek Yamashita and Ryan Heberden)

Spring is on the doorstep and with that comes plenty of incredible festivals and events dedicated to the cherry blossom! From the popular Descanso Gardens Cherry Blossom Festival to other related vents and walks around the city, we’ve rounded up the best ones to focus on this season.

South Coast Botanic Cherry Blossom Festival

South Coast Botanic Garden

Palos Verdes

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

www.southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Join others in Palos Verdes at the South Coast Botanic Garden to celebrate the national flower of Japan! View beautiful Cherry Blossoms as you stroll through the gardens or take a picnic and sti out in the Amphitheater Lawn. There will be several performances throughout the day, including HereAndNow Theatre Company at 11am, Kitsune Taiko at 12pm, Hula Halau ‘O Hoanui at 1pm, a children’s sing-along at 2pm and 3:30pm by Shin Kawasaki, and much more! General admission is $9, seniors and students get in for just $6, and children’s admission is just $4.

2018 Cherry Blossom Festival In West Covina

Plaza West Covina

112 Plaza Drive, West Covina

Date: Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 12pm to 6pm

www.esgvjcc.org

The East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center and Plaza West Covina are proud to present the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival. View plenty of beautiful Cherry Blossoms, as well as performances and more at this FREE event!

Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival

Huntington Beach Central Park Bandstand

7111 Talbert Ave (Behind Huntington Beach Central Library)

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2018

www.hbcbfest.com

Back again this year by popular demand, the 2018 5th Annual Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival is brought to SoCal residents by the Huntington Beach Sister City Association and will feature Japanese dance, music, cultural exhibits, arts, crafts and games and more. It has become known for it’s delicious Japanese food offerings as well!

Torrance Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival

Columbia Park, Torrance

Date: Sunday, March 25, 2018, 11 am.m. to 4 p.m.

www.facebook.com

Enjoy entertaining cultural performances – plus an array of crafts by local artisans, a variety of tasty cuisine, and more at this FREE Cherry Blossom festival! There will be performances from artists representing Asia, including Japan, Philippines, India, and Korea.

2018 Cherry Blossom Festival in Monterey Park

Barnes Park, Monterey Park

Dates: Saturday, April 21, 2018, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Sunday, April 22, 2018, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

www.montereypark.ca.gov

Planned and coordinated by community volunteers, the 21st Annual Cherry Blossom Festival strives to offer a cultural arts event that offers a forum for learning, entertainment, fun, and support of community. For two days, this FREE festival will offer guests a place to hear, and taste a bit of the Japanese and Japanese American culture through a first-hand experience of watching traditional Japanese dancing, hearing the resounding beats of the taiko drums, observing the mastery and various skills of martial arts, participating in the ancient art of the tea ceremony, or buying hand-made crafts or food with an Asian flair. Other highlights of the festival include games and crafts for children, and numerous cultural displays.

Cherry Blossom Month at Descanso Gardens

Descanso Gardens, La Cañada Flintridge

Dates: Various Dates In March & April 2018

www.descansogardens.org

While Descanso Garden’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival is usually held in April, this year they will be offering an extra month of viewing due to its popularity in the past! Celebrate along with guided Spring Bloom walks, music and much more starting March 1st! General admission is $9, however students and seniors will get in for $6 and children aged 5-12 are just $4.