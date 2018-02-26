(credit: Mission Tiki)

There’s little doubt that Los Angeles offers a myriad of activities to do on any given day. From concerts at the Hollywood Bowl to visiting the Huntington Library and Gardens, the possibilities are endless. With so many options, we thought we’d help narrow down a list of places to break out of your normal routine and see something unique.

See A Drive-In Movie

Mission Tiki Drive In Theatre

Montclair

www.missiontiki.com

Sure you can see movies in a theater, but what fun is that when you can shake things up and visit a drive-in? Visit this Montclair drive in nearby to the city of Pomona and see some of today’s top films. Yes, that’s right – it’s not just old films here. After you’ve grabbed your ticket at the tiki-themed ticket booth, you’ll get to snack on salty popcorn, and other sweets while you take in films like “Jumaniji,” “Game Night,” and films that have just been released!

See A Silent Movie Or Musical Performance

Old Town Music Hall

El Segundo

www.oldtownmusichall.org

This treasured cultural landmark in El Segundo is perfect for seeing vintage silent and sound films, as well as offering up live concerts by some of the world’s best performers in Jazz, ragtime, and popular music from the past. Silent films are accompanied by a massive 1925 wind powered pipe organ so that these classics can be experienced with live music, just as they did when they were shown in the past. Expect films like “It Happened One Night” with Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert, as well as concerts from Jelani Eddington & Frederick Hodges.

Explore Southern California’s Beginnings

Heritage Square Museum

Los Angeles

www.heritagesquare.org

This living history museum and open air-architecture museum which offers a look into the settlement and development of SoCal from the Civil War to the early 20th Century, is located beside the Arroyo Seco Parkway in the Montecito Heights area of Los Angeles. Explore the everyday lives of residents at the close of the 19th Century, walk around an old Victorian home, and more here!

Explore Urban Light

Urban Light

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

www.lacma.org

“Urban Light” is arguably Los Angeles’ most popular outdoor art exhibits. Installed in 2008 by artist Chris Burden, this large-scale sculpture is located on Wilshire Blvd. outside of LACMA and features 202 restored street lamps from the 1920’s and 1930’s. Many of them once lit the streets of Southern California and it makes for a perfect glimpse into the past as well as some great photos!

Explore One Of L.A.’s Most Unique Libraries!

Brand Library

Glendale

www.glendaleca.gov

This Glendale library isn’t well known to Angelenos, but it should be! While many think of a visit to the library like pulling teeth, this one is the exception. With an exterior that is as unique as what’s inside (it looks like a pristine white Spanish castle!), the Brand Library offers visitors everything from concerts and professional dance troupes to performances from the California Philharmonic. Listen to authors as they talk about their latest books, and much more. The unique public library focuses on visual arts and music and provides free services and programs for the diverse community, including a collection of over 110,000 items, exhibitions, concerts, lectures, dance performances, films, and hands-on craft programs for children and adults.

Take In A Symphony

Pasadena Symphony

Pasadena

pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Sure, there’s always the Walt Disney Concert Hall, home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but why not change it up with a visit to the Pasadena Symphony? Home to classical music concerts of all kinds, it’s perfect for a classy night out! Hear everything from Stravinsky and Rachmaninoff to Beethoven and many others here. All performances take place in the Ambassador Auditorium too, which just adds another level of class to the performance!

Explore Latin American Art

Museum of Latin American Art

Long Beach

www.molaa.org

Founded in 1996, this Long Beach Museum offers one of a kind collections and is the only museum in the U.S. dedicated solely to artists with a Latin American descent! General admission is an affordable $10 (students and seniors get in for $7). Explore a permanent collection, limited exhibitions, take in an event, visit a 15,000 square foot sculpture garden, as well as works by Tamayo and Matta to Cruz-Diez, Los Carpinteros and Tunga.

Concerts, Movie Premieres, Seminars & More At A Restored Theatre

The Theatre At The Ace Hotel

Downtown Los Angeles

www.acehotel.com

This intricately restored Spanish Gothic style theatre dates back to 1927 and is one of Los Angeles’ most beautiful settings to take in a concert or performance. The 1,600 seat movie palace with three stories and a grand lobby, an ornate open balcony and vaulted ceilings, oozes 1920’s glamor. It’s one of L.A.’s best theatres to take in a wide variety of events, including concerts, movie premiers, seminars, and other events.

Digital & Print Photography Museum

Annenberg Space for Photography

Century City

www.annenbergphotospace.org

Situated in the heart of Century City (just west of Beverly Hills), this cultural hub focuses on the displaying both print and digital photography. Discover photos in a space which offers high definition technology from some of the world’s leading photographers.

Get A Taste Of Old L.A.

Bradbury Building

Downtown Los Angeles

www.laconservancy.org

As the oldest commercial building remaining in the central city, the Bradbury Building is one of Los Angeles’ most unique treasures. Discover the light filled Victorian court that rises almost fifty feet with open cage elevators, marble stairs and ornate iron railings that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time! The building was commissioned in 1893 by Lewis L. Bradbury, an L.A. millionaire made rich by mining investments and was designed by George H. Wyman.