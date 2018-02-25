VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a deputy has been injured after being struck in a hit-and-run in Victorville.

The collision unfolded just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday along Mariposa Road and Nisqualli Road, according to the Victorville Police Department.

Police say the deputy was traveling south on Mariposa Road when his patrol car was hit by a pickup truck on Nisqualli Road.

That’s when police say the driver failed to stop, and was last seen entering the northbound lanes of Interstate 15.

Police said an extensive search for the suspect was conducted, but the driver was not located.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and was later released.

The truck was believed to be a late model, 4-door black or dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said it should have extensive damage to the front passenger-side area.

Anyone with information about this crash was asked to call Deputy Adam Hylin at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.