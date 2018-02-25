COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — An Orange County community is paying tribute to Blaze Bernstein, a college teen found murdered last month.
His parents are asking people to “Blaze it forward.” To give back. To participate in random acts of kindness such as giving to charity or giving time.
Sunday night several hundred people inside the venue were honoring the 19-year-old killed.
Bernstein was described as brilliant, funny and a talented writer.
His former classmates sang songs and read some of Bernstein’s works, including the essay that got him into an Ivy League college.
Bernstein was also described as an adventurer, scholar, poet, chef and so much more.
20-year-old Samuel Woodward is accused of murdering Bernstein and pleaded not guilty earlier this month.
Bernstein’s parents have also said their son was gay and Jewish and authorities are investigating if his murder was a hate crime.