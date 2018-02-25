STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A Studio City woman is recovering Sunday evening from a brutal home invasion robbery.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the woman’s attacker. They’re asking anyone who might have home security video to check it carefully.

The elderly woman was left with bruises and a black eye, reports KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen.

“Some kind of injury to my face and my eye,” the victim said.

She’s talking about the injuries she suffered during a home invasion robbery – that led to blood splattered across her walkway in Studio City.

“The cut was on the outside of my nose but I’ve had a nose bleed as well,” the woman said.

The woman asked Nguyen not to show her face.

She said a man rang her door bell Sunday morning around 7 a.m. to ask her to use her phone. She helped him out and then he asked for a glass of water.

“As I opened the door and handed him the water he shoved the door back against me, we struggled,” she said.

The women fought back and they ended up on the floor. She says he then grabbed her purse and ran-off with it.

LAPD Senior Led Officer Shawn Smith says the victim is her 70s and the whole thing is just upsetting.

“Anybody who would attack a woman of her age or any woman period – it’s atrocious,” said Smith.

He says a burglary on Sunday morning during daylight is extremely rare.

“Breaking into homes is usually done on a weekday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when nobody’s home. Most burglars don’t want to get caught. They want to grab their stuff and leave,” Smith said.

Detectives are reviewing security video from other homes on the 4200 block of Farmdale Avenu which they’re not ready to release.

In the meantime — the victim has this reminder for all of us.

“Don’t open your door to strangers. Even ones who appear to be benevolent. You can’t always judge,” she said.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap. He may have driven off in a maroon 4-door Nissan Sentra or Honda Civic.

If you have any information about this case, detectives with the LAPD’s North Hollywood division would like to hear from you.