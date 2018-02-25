(Credit: Michael’s Restaurant Group)

As we close out the shortest month of the year and welcome in the next, spring is right around the corner. This week, celebrate everything from reading, live entertainment and art to food, wine and wellness with a variety of exciting events that offer endless thrills. In addition, some popular O.C. events like the Festival of Whales and Tomatomania make their return.

Monday, February 26



Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant Week

Various Locations, Long Beach

www.dineoutlongbeach.com

Start the week off right with some delicious food in Long Beach, as Monday night marks “Pass the Plate” night, where various restaurants like Michael’s on Naples, Sweet Dixie Kitchen, L’Opera, Buono’s Pizzeria and more will donate 10 percent of proceeds to local charities. Various Locations, Long BeachStart the week off right with some delicious food in Long Beach, as Monday night marks “Pass the Plate” night, where various restaurants like Michael’s on Naples, Sweet Dixie Kitchen, L’Opera, Buono’s Pizzeria and more will donate 10 percent of proceeds to local charities. KidWorks Reading Week

KidWorks, Santa Ana

www.encenter.org

In celebration of the national Read Across America week, local volunteers will be reading to children at the KidWorks center in order to instill a love for literacy. These volunteers will be from organizations like the local police department and the O.C. Register. G-Eazy

The Observatory, Santa Ana

www.observatoryoc.com

Enjoy music from popular Oakland-based rapper G-Eazy as he comes to a local stage to perform songs like his breakout hit “Me, Myself and I” as well as his new single, a collaboration called “Him & I” with current girlfriend Halsey.

Tuesday, February 27



Open Casa: Paul Van Ernich

Casa Romantica, San Clemente

www.casaromantica.org

An opening reception celebrates the works of Paul Van Ernich, a Dutch artist whose traditional portraits and still lifes enchant viewers. There will be complimentary wine and cheese at the free event, and the exhibit will run through mid-March. Casa Romantica, San ClementeAn opening reception celebrates the works of Paul Van Ernich, a Dutch artist whose traditional portraits and still lifes enchant viewers. There will be complimentary wine and cheese at the free event, and the exhibit will run through mid-March. “The King and I”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

Tuesday night marks the launch of Segerstrom’s production of “The King and I,” which tells the story of a British schoolteacher named Anna Leonowens who travels to Bangkok to teach the King of Siam’s wives and children. Screening of “Call Me By Your Name”

The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana

www.thefridacinema.org

Ahead of the Academy Awards that will take place this coming Sunday night, enjoy a screening of a film that is nominated for Best Picture. The love story is set in Italy in 1983, and follows a young man named Elio who falls for Oliver, a doctoral student working for Elio’s father.

Wednesday, February 28



Mid-Week Hike

Bommer Canyon, Irvine

www.letsgooutside.org

Get a breath of fresh air and some much-needed exercise on this 12-mile hike, which traverses an area that was once known for cattle operations. With many different trail types ranging from narrow to steep, guests will be led by a guide on a moderately paced adventure. Bommer Canyon, IrvineGet a breath of fresh air and some much-needed exercise on this 12-mile hike, which traverses an area that was once known for cattle operations. With many different trail types ranging from narrow to steep, guests will be led by a guide on a moderately paced adventure. Beginner Culinary Series

Culinary Lab, Costa Mesa

www.culinarylabschool.com

A new contemporary cooking school opens at the OC Fair & Event Center this week, kicking off with Wednesday’s first Beginner Culinary Series. Running through May 16th, the weekly classes offer skills for cooking fearlessly, allowing home chefs to design meals without relying on recipes. Cameron Carpenter

Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine

www.thebarclay.org

One of the top organists in the world will take the stage in Orange County this week, along with the International Touring Organ. He will play a variety of pop hits, classic arrangements and his own original songs while also showcasing his sense of fashion and his technical skills.

Thursday, March 1



Grand Opening of Crepes Bonaparte

Crepes Bonaparte, Fullerton

www.crepesbonaparte.com

A popular food truck will open its first brick and mortar location this week, offering a variety of sweet, savory and breakfast crepes. Each person who arrives in line between 5 and 9 p.m. during the grand opening will enjoy a free Nutella crepe. Crepes Bonaparte, FullertonA popular food truck will open its first brick and mortar location this week, offering a variety of sweet, savory and breakfast crepes. Each person who arrives in line between 5 and 9 p.m. during the grand opening will enjoy a free Nutella crepe. Meet and Greet with Erin Gargan

Laguna Beach Books, Laguna Beach

www.lagunabeachbooks.com

During March’s First Thursdays Art Walk event, head to Laguna Beach Books to meet local author Erin Gargan, who is celebrating the release of her latest work, “Digital Persuasion: Sell Smarter in the Modern Marketplace.” The book is aimed at helping entrepreneurs, sales and marketing professionals. J’aime, Paris!

Hipcooks Orange County, Santa Ana

www.hipcooks.com

This Parisian-themed cooking class will teach guests to cook a variety of dishes in addition to necessary knife skills. During the evening, try your hand at making mussels in wine sauce, a hearty Coq au Vin, salad filled with tomato and beans and, for dessert, pot de creme au chocolat.

Friday, March 2



Food & Wine Festival

California Adventure, Anaheim

www.disneyland.com

Celebrate an amazing array of food and wine during winemaker and brewmaster beer dinners, tasting seminars and cooking demonstrations in addition to the 13 festival kiosks that will be serving up sample sizes of many different types of cuisine during this extensive festival. California Adventure, AnaheimCelebrate an amazing array of food and wine during winemaker and brewmaster beer dinners, tasting seminars and cooking demonstrations in addition to the 13 festival kiosks that will be serving up sample sizes of many different types of cuisine during this extensive festival. Anniversary Celebration

House of Blues, Anaheim

www.houseofblues.com

It has officially been a year since the House of Blues moved to its new home at the GardenWalk, and this celebration honors that with a live show from Steel Panther, Jack Daniels drink specials, raffles, food specials and more. Wellness Summit 2018

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa, Huntington Beach

www.doterra.com

This special conference put on doTERRA will allow visitors to learn all about essential oils as well as things like leadership, health, business and more. There will be a variety of workshops available during the two-day event, which starts on Friday.

Saturday, March 3

Festival of Whales

Dana Point Harbor, Dana Point

www.festivalofwhales.com

Celebrate one of Dana Point’s most beloved tradition, the Festival of Whales, with a city-focused parade, whale watching tours, a sand castle contest, a live fair filled with local foods and shopping vendors and much more. It takes place this weekend and next. Adventures Worth Exploring

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim

adventuresworthexploring.com

Held for the first time this year, this unique exhibition offers a glimpse into the incredible adventures to be had around the world. Wander around learning about things like diving with sharks and haunted happenings from vendors, live talks and exciting demos. Pacific Symphony Gala

Irvine Hotel, Irvine

www.pacificsymphony.org

With an “On the Town” theme celebrating 1940s New York City, this special charity event will feature horse-drawn carriage rides, Broadway performances, a stroll through “Central Park” and cuisine from some of the New York’s finest restaurants in an effort to raise money for the symphony.

Sunday, March 4



“Natural Wonders”

Fullerton Arboretum, Fullerton

www.fullertonarboretum.org

This fine art photography exhibit features some of the most beautiful landscapes from more than 35 of Orange County’s best photographers. In addition, catch images of plants and animals that present a glimpse into the beauty of the natural world. Fullerton Arboretum, FullertonThis fine art photography exhibit features some of the most beautiful landscapes from more than 35 of Orange County’s best photographers. In addition, catch images of plants and animals that present a glimpse into the beauty of the natural world. Grown Your Own…

Roger’s Gardens, Corona del Mar

www.rogersgardens.com

As spring rolls around, learn to grow your own produce with a talk from horticulturist David Rizzo. From tomatoes (the event is part of Tomatomania!) to other vegetables, fruits, berries and herbs, Rizzo’s tips will have your garden blooming in no time at all. Lantern Festival 2018

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.pacificsymphony.org

This free event celebrates the Lunar New Year as guests enjoy live musical and dance performances as well as cultural traditions like creating your own lanterns. There will also be a dragon dance, various riddles and themed culinary treats.