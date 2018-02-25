(Credit: Line 8 Photography )

The theater takes center stage this week, with several performances of plays, musicals, and concerts to keep you entertained. The week ends with the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, so we’ve sprinkled a few Oscar-worthy activities throughout the week as well to get you to Sunday’s big show.

Monday, February 26



“The Happiest Song Plays Last”

The Los Angeles Theatre Center, Downtown L.A.

www.thelatc.org The Los Angeles Theatre Center, Downtown L.A. Joyful sounds of traditional Puerto Rican folk music provide the soundtrack to this last installment of Quiara Alegría Hudes’ acclaimed three-play “Elliot cycle.” Performed by the Latino Theater Company, and featuring live music by Grammy Award-winning tres guitar player Nelson González, the play follows two kindred spirits searching for love, meaning, and hope at the dawn of the Arab Spring. Women in Film: Oscar Producers Roundtable

West Hollywood Public Library, West Hollywood

www.womeninfilm.org As Sunday’s Academy Awards show approaches, the Women in Film organization is bringing together women who have won an Oscar for Best Picture for a roundtable discussion of what it takes to be a producer, and the challenges one faces creating an award-winning project. Speakers include Lili Zanuck (“Driving Miss Daisy”), and Nicole Rocklin and Blye Faust from “Spotlight”.

Tuesday, February 27



“Water by the Spoonful”

Mark Taper Forum, Downtown L.A.

centertheatregroup.org Mark Taper Forum, Downtown L.A. “Water by the Spoonful” is the second installment of Quiara Alegría Hudes’ three-play “Elliot cycle,” and tells the story of a janitor, software mogul, college grad, and IRS worker who have found each other in an online chat room. All recovering addicts, the four have their cyberworld rocked when an Iraq War vet’s tragedy enters the room and changes everything. New Exhibit Openings: “Paper Promises: Early American Photography” & “Cut! Paper Play in Contemporary Photography”

Getty Center, Los Angeles

www.getty.edu Two new exhibits exploring the role of photography on paper from the mid-nineteenth-century to today are now open at the Getty. In “Paper Promises,” rare photos and negatives featured alongside iconic images from the formative years of photography in the U.S. demonstrates how perceptions of America and its people were formed, while “Cut!” shows the different ways photographers interact with and manipulate the paper on which their photos appear.

Wednesday, February 28



“How Sweet the Sound: Gospel Music in Los Angeles”

California African American Museum, Exposition Park

www.caamuseum.org California African American Museum, Exposition Park Celebrate the last day of Black History Month with a trip to a recently opened exhibit exploring how L.A. became a hub of 20th-century gospel music. Through vintage artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia, the California African American Museum charts the story of gospel in L.A., its key role in the Civil Rights era, and its transition to a global phenomenon that continues to uplift each generation. The Oscar Concert

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A.

www.laphil.com In anticipation of this weekend’s Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Oscar-winning director Pete Docter will present a live demonstration of the scoring process. Selections from a variety of scores will show how composers create sounds of home, chase, fear, love, courage, and the future from films like “Up,” “The Firm,” “Halloween,” and the world premiere of suites from this year’s nominated films for Original Score.

Thursday, March 1



“Allegiance”

Japanese American Community & Cultural Center Aratani Theater, Little Tokyo

allegiancemusical.com Japanese American Community & Cultural Center Aratani Theater, Little Tokyo It’s opening night for the Broadway musical “Allegiance,” starring George Takei. Inspired by true events of the leading man’s life, the hit musical follows the Kimura family, who is forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Along with 120,000 other Japanese-Americans, the family must navigate having their life upended, resulting in an inner struggle between duty and defiance, custom and change, and keeping their spirits alive. Food Fare 2018

Santa Monica Barker Hanger, Santa Monica

www.pplafoodfare.com Dating back almost 40 years ago as a cooking demonstration with Julia Child, Food Fare has become an LA foodie event favorite. Over 150 of the city’s best restaurants, caterers, wineries, breweries, and merchants will fill Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger with highlights from L.A.’s culinary and libation scene. Both daytime and evening sessions will take place, and proceeds will help benefit health and education programs provided by Planned Parenthood LA.

Friday, March 2



All Space Considered

Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park

griffithobservatory.org Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park The first Friday of every month, the Griffith Observatory holds a free public program in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon, where staff discuss various subjects in astronomy and space science. This month they’ll be chatting about the Latest Space and Astronomy News, Pretty Pictures, and the March Sky Report. Seating is first come, first served. The Classic Auto Show

Los Angeles Convention Center, Downtown L.A.

griffithobservatory.com The largest 3-day indoor classic car show starts today, covering two floors of the convention center with over 1,000 classic vehicles. From rarely seen, museum quality classics to celebrity builds, hot rods to low riders, all aspects of the classic car community will be represented. Live restorations and detailing demos will also take place, and a vendor marketplace will be on hand for anyone looking to take home a piece of the action.

Saturday, March 3



Los Angeles Ballet’s “Swan Lake”

Alex Theatre, Glendale

www.Losangelesballet.org Alex Theatre, Glendale The Los Angeles Ballet company takes on the timeless tale of an enchanted love between a swan maiden and a prince, and their battle with an evil sorcerer. With an iconic score by Tchaikovsky, and a romantic yet tragic message that’s universal to audiences everywhere, it’s a show you won’t want to miss (additional performances throughout March). LA IPA Fest

Mohawk Bend, Echo Park

www.laipafestival.com Over 60 breweries from around the city are inviting you to drink up with them, as they put forth their best IPAs as part of this year’s IPA Fest. The India Pale Ale style beer has been dominating the craft beer scene, and today over 20 judges will determine who’s pouring the best in town. Enjoy $5, 8 ounce pours of the hoppiest beer around, and see who is crowned L.A.’s Ultimate IPA. 17th Annual Los Angeles Lantern Festival

Chinese American Museum, Downtown L.A.

www.camla.org The Chinese American Museum is once again hosting their signature Lantern Festival, full of activities to mark the closing of Chinese New Year festivities. The event will include hanging lanterns, community booths, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and food trucks. The festival is free, and held rain or shine.

Sunday, March 4



Now Open: Candytopia

Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

www.candytopia.com Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica The sugar-coated dreamworld of Candytopia is now open at its new location at Santa Monica Place for a limited four-month engagement. The immersive exhibit welcomes sweet tooths of all ages to explore over a dozen rooms filled with confection-inspired, larger-than-life installations, candy samples, and several sweet surprises along the way. Buy your ticket now before it sells out. Attend an Oscars Viewing Party

Various Locations

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place tonight, and there’s no better way to watch than out with friends. The Sofitel in Beverly Hills is once again hosting their “Envelope Goes to” Academy Awards Viewing Party complete with red carpet, food and drinks, trivia games, and of course the live telecast of the show. Inspired by the world of independent filmmaking, Double Take in Westwood is throwing a party with red carpet, complimentary glass of prosecco, themed-cocktails, and ample viewing spaces to watch the show. The TEN Tenors

The Soraya, Northridge

valleyperformingartscenter.org One of Australia’s greatest entertainment success stories is bringing their powerhouse vocals to the stage tonight in a one-night-only performance. Dubbed Australia’s rockstars of the opera, the classical-crossover group has performed their colorful repertoire that ranges from contemporary to classic with the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Keith Urban, Christina Aguilera, and countless music legends.

Article by Kellie Fell