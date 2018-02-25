(credit: shutterstock)

Los Angeles is the place to be for movie and television buffs. Locals and tourists can go behind the scenes on public tours of well-known film studio back-lots. Learn behind the scene facts, view cool props and sets and possibly get a glimpse of a celebrity!



Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

3400 Riverside Dr.

Burbank, CA 91522

(818) 972-8687

www.wbstudiotour.com 3400 Riverside Dr.Burbank, CA 91522(818) 972-8687 Stop by Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank where guests will be treated to one of the best studio tours. Featuring behind the scenes news, visits to sound stages, sets and black lot streets, it’s one tour you won’t want to miss. This is home to TV shows such as “Friends,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Big Bang Theory.” Harry Potter fans will be delighted to visit the Warner Brothers Museum as one floor is dedicated to the popular movie. Explore outdoor sets and soundstages used to create productions and more! Each tour includes access to original props and costumes, picture cares and sets used from “Batman” to “Friends”. Studio tour guests will stop at the DC Universe – DC Comics Exhibit, the real Central Perk Friends set, original Batman Museum – Batmobile Collection, and much more!



Sony Pictures Studio Tours

10202 W Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 244-4000

www.sonypicturesstudiostours.com 10202 W Washington Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232(310) 244-4000 Formerly MGM Studios, this walking tour treats visitors to where the Yellow Brick Road wrapped through Munchkinland. The two-hour guided walking tour will give you the real experience of a working studio. Visit soundstages that once were home to films like “The Wizard of Oz,” “Men in Black” and “Spider-Man.” Swing by smash-hit games shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Maybe you’ll even catch a glimpse of a celebrity! Tours run from Monday to Friday at 9:30am, 10:30am, 1:30pm and 2:30pm. Reservations are required.



Paramount Studios Tour

5555 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 956-8398

www.paramountstudiotour.com 5555 Melrose AveLos Angeles, CA 90038(323) 956-8398 Get an intimate behind the scenes view of Hollywood! Visitors can choose between the Studio Tour, the VIP Tour or the After Dark Tour. The 2 hour Studio Tour will let visitors get a look at Hollywood’s original movie studio, discover the rich history of the new Tour Center and Prop Warehouse, and explore locations like the New York backlot, Bronson Gate, soundstages and more! Or, opt for the VIP Tour, which is a true behind the scenes insider experience where guests will get access to Paramount’s archives, the backlot and special effects studios. Meet archivists during this 4 1/2 hour tour and backlot tradesman and get a private gourmet lunch in the afternoon. The After Dark Tour provides exclusive access to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and offers a look at the nocturnal side of Paramount!