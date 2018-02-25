Rose Bowl Flea Market
1001 Rose Bowl Dr.
Pasadena, CA 91103
(323) 560-7469
www.rgcshows.com
Open: 2nd Sunday Of Every Month
This market is huge and most consider it as Los Angeles’ best flea market. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring sunscreen because there’s plenty to see and it will keep you on your feet all day. The Rose Bowl Flea Market is open for the 2nd Sunday of every month. Regular admission starts at 9am for the general public at $8.00 per person, children under 12 are admitted free with an adult. In addition, they also offer an express admission from 8am – 9am at $10 per person, an early admission from 7am – 8am at $15 per person, and a special preview VIP admission from 5am – 7am at $20 per person.
Pasadena City College Flea Market
1570 E. Colorado Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 585-7906
www.pasadena.edu
Open: First Sunday of Every Month from 8am to 3pm
Known primarily for selling antiques and collectibles, the Pasadena City Flea Market offers products ranging from high-end antiques to rummage sale-type items. Visitors will find over 400 vendors who sell at the market, located in the PCC parking lots along the East and West sides of campus. Admission is free.
Long Beach Outdoor Antique and Collectible Market
Long Beach Veterans Stadium
4901 E. Conant St.
Long Beach, CA 90808
(323) 655-5703
www.longbeachantiquemarket.com
Open: 3rd Sunday Of The Month
This flea market is huge and covers 20 acres with more than 800 vendors! Since 1982, the Long Beach Flea has been offering everything from collectibles and home decor to vintage clothing, jewelry, antiques and more at bargain pricing!
Santa Monica Airport Outdoor Antique and Collectible Market
3090 Airport Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(323) 933-2511
santamonicaairportantiquemarket.com
Open: 1st & 4th Sunday Every Month From 8am to 3pm
This flea market is a little smaller than the others, but worth checking out, especially if you like furniture. It’s the perfect flea for avid collectors and treasure seekers, as well as for decorators, boutique owners, and designers. Friendly dogs are even allowed! Here, you’ll shop everything from ancient to antique, victorian to mid-century, and vintage to the eccentric. Dealers bring a ton of great items that you won’t find anywhere else including paintings from all over the world, industrial furniture, outdoor furniture, exotic plants, linens, rugs, chandeliers and much more.