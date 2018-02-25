Los Angeles is a great place to shop, but if the stores in Beverly Hills are a little too expensive for you, don’t worry. LA is a bargain hunter’s paradise, too. From the ridiculous to the sublime, LA’s best flea markets are sure to have something for everyone.

Rose Bowl Flea Market

1001 Rose Bowl Dr.Pasadena, CA 91103(323) 560-7469Open: 2nd Sunday Of Every Month

This market is huge and most consider it as Los Angeles’ best flea market. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring sunscreen because there’s plenty to see and it will keep you on your feet all day. The Rose Bowl Flea Market is open for the 2nd Sunday of every month. Regular admission starts at 9am for the general public at $8.00 per person, children under 12 are admitted free with an adult. In addition, they also offer an express admission from 8am – 9am at $10 per person, an early admission from 7am – 8am at $15 per person, and a special preview VIP admission from 5am – 7am at $20 per person.