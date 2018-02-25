(credit :Penny De Los Santos- Coolhaus)

Food trucks are great, but those that serve dessert are just fantastic! These mobile restaurants bring Angelenos the most incredible ways to satisfy their sweet tooth. From ice cream to cupcakes to crepes, beignets, waffles, and more, don’t miss these deliciously sweet Los Angeles food trucks.

The Pudding Truck debuted in 2014 bringing the decadent goodness of old-school American stovetop pudding to the people of Los Angeles. As the first and only food truck to do so, their pudding is made with local dairy and humanely harvested cage free eggs and hand-whisked to perfection in small batches. Vegan flavors are usually found on their their rotating menu which also includes an array of toppings, making their treats totally customizable including their signature sundae Southern-Style Banana Pudding. The Pudding Truck can be found all over the greater Los Angeles area – visit their calendar at to see where they’ll be.

Found all over LA, but usually in the San Fernando Valley, CVT Soft Serve serves chocolate, vanilla, and twist soft serve ice cream in cups or cones, with a choice of rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles, and sea salt as toppings. Get their most popular twist in a cone with sea salt or try their Stumptown coffee floats or Mexican Coke floats.

Co-founders Natasha Case and Freya Estreller started baking cookies, making ice cream and making their now famous cool houses, or sammies, in 2009. Stop by their Culver City or Pasadena storefront and choose from a seasonal selection of six flavors sammies, or try one of their more popular sammies, which include the double chocolate, mint and chocolate chip, or vanilla.

This family owned business uses the freshest and highest quality treats serving everything from ice cream cones, sundaes, dipped cones, shaved ice and more. Try their Bangin Banana Split or their popular chocolate dipped cones, made with premium milk chocolate.

Sweet E’s dessert truck has brought sweets to people all over the L.A. area and is now available for private rentals and catering events only. Bite into tasty cupcakes, cake pops, and their famous stuffed chocolate chip cookies, as well as mason jar sweets, other seasonal items and custom desserts, which can be included in their truck rental packages. The cookies and milk package is their most popular option with each guest getting one to two freshly-baked classic cookies and a bottle of cold milk.

Waffles de Liege is Southern California’s first gourmet waffle truck started by George Wu and Lawrence Tai in March 2011 serving only Liege waffles. Their menu focuses on the Liege waffle, which is a type of Belgian waffle that is made from a dough instead of a batter, with special pearl sugar that caramelizes when cooked in the waffle iron. Found at large-scale festivals and fundraising events, try their popular Ice Cream Waffle Special or the Speculoos Special, or get a waffle plain with powdered sugar, or top it off with a variety of toppings.

Although The Beignet Truck typically does special events and caters events like weddings, corporate events and studios, the truck can be found weekly in the East Hollywood area (corner of Franklin and Western) on Saturday mornings, and in Atwater Village on Sundays. Order one of their signature beignets with powdered sugar, or try their cinnamon sugar with dipping sauces that change daily with flavors ranging from Nutella, salted caramel, strawberry, spiced maple, dark chocolate, raspberry and more.

Although you can find The Waffle Oh! at Major events throughout Southern California, their most prominent location can be found at the Long Beach Convention Center. Offering options with unique twist on classic waffle staples, items ranging from one of kind waffle sandwiches to their waffle stix are popular here. Top sellers include the fried chicken and waffle stix, as well as the fruity pebbles waffle stix.

Churro Boss started serving delicious churros on a nightly basis as a small trailer in Monterey Park in July 2016. Found every Sunday from 10am-4pm at Smorgasburg LA, guests can order off their street menu of bite sized churros, and choose a regular or large box. Add an array of toppings, premium toppings and pair it with a selection of agua frescas and hot drinks for a delicious snack. Their most popular is their half Oreo, half Fruity Pebble bite sized churros with a scoop of ice cream, and their cucumber lime & chia seed agua fresca!

Jarone Ashkenazi is a freelance writer who covers restaurants, bars, travel, sports and other lifestyle topics. View his work at www.jaroneashkenazi.com, or connect with him on Twitter: @JaroneAsh.