(credit: Anh N./yelp)

Southern California is a great place to live, but it sure isn’t getting any cheaper to live here. Eating at someplace other than home can become an expensive proposition – especially if you take the whole family. If you’re looking for some good places to eat where you don’t have to spend a lot of money, try these great restaurants.

Mexi Casa

1778 Lincoln Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92801

(714) 635-2612

www.facebook.com

It’s not hard to come across good Mexican restaurants in Orange County. However, it is a little more difficult to find good Mexican restaurants that are as good a value as Mexi Casa. When you see the price of combo platters that include favorites like chile rellenos and enchiladas, you might have to look again and make sure you saw it right. The food is good and everyone in your part will leave satisfied both with the delicious food and the prices.

Dandelion Conscious Cafe

2603 Main St., Suite 150

Irvine, CA 92614

(949) 471-0808

www.dandelionirvine.com

Dandelion is an extension of Andrei’s Conscious Cuisine and Cocktails, and it offers a healthy menu where all of the items are $10 or less. Breakfast here is especially affordable, but everything from the sandwiches to the bowls offers pretty good value. You’ll find plenty of good vegetarian options here too, so you can bring the selective eaters that you know. As with Andrei’s 100% of the net profits go to The Andrei Foundation, which supports many charities and causes.

Fantastic Cafe

1727 17th St.

Westminster, CA 92705

(714) 541-7997

www.fantasticcafe.com

Whether you come here for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you’ll find great value for your meal. Breakfast is especially affordable here with everything except the steak and eggs coming in at less than $10. The prices are already low, but this diner also offers deals to make the value even better. One such deal is two 1/4-lb. burgers for the price of one every day after 4 PM. With burgers, sandwiches, salads, and breakfast foods, you’re sure to find something you enjoy here.

Nate’s Korner

3960 S. Main St.

Santa Ana, 92707

(714) 545-5772

www.nateskorner.com

It’s easy to miss this place that is on the corner of Main and Sunflower, but you probably only need one trip here to be hooked. The breakfast burritos here are big enough to cover two of your meals for the day. That makes them an even better value considering they are less than $10. In fact most of the menu items (hot and cold sandwiches, soups, chili) here are less than $10. If you’re looking for something on the lighter side, Nate’s also offers salads. Bring your crew here for good, cheap food at breakfast or lunch.

A’s Burgers

28698 Camino Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 364-2099

asburgersrestaurant.com

A’s Burgers is more than just a burger restaurant. You’ll also find a full breakfast menu here – including breakfast burritos and breakfast plates. The breakfast plates include dishes like huevos rancheros. That would be good enough, but each breakfast plate is served with beans, potatoes, and tortillas. You won’t believe the amount of food you get for $10 or less. The same goes for lunch and dinner items. Make sure you go hungry to this place. You sure won’t leave hungry, and you won’t break your budget.

By Gary Schwind