(credit: Julie B./yelp)

Dining out on a budget isn’t tough to do in Los Angeles. With many quick service restaurants found throughout the city in strip malls and on major street thoroughfares, Angelenos have plenty of options for tasting all types of inexpensive delicious food.



California Chicken Cafe

424 Lincoln Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 392-3500

www.califchickencafe.com 424 Lincoln Blvd.Venice, CA 90291(310) 392-3500 California Chicken Cafe is the actual number one choice for families to eat healthy and eat on a budget. This quick service restaurant makes savory rotisserie chickens all day long in addition to kid favorite side dishes like mashed potatoes and veggie rice, as well as fresh squash, vegan broccoli soup and salads. The whole family can order 1 1/2 Chickens with three sides all for $30.75. Parents call orders in for take out to easily pick up a hot meal for dinner time.



Phat Birds

4701 E. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 943-9191

www.phatbirds.com 4701 E. 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90022(323) 943-9191 This chicken joint serves tasty fried chicken that Angelenos love. Whether you are feeling honey dipped, Nashville hot fried or traditional, Phat Birds is a great option for a quick lunch or solo dinner (weekends only). Various combos will give diners a taste of what is good, according to LA foodies. Stick with dark meat or white, patrons will get a choice of sides such as spicy slaw, double fried fries, and baked beans with chicharrones on top. Combos range from $10.25 to $18.50. *Patio seating only.



Kogi Taqueria Tacos y Mezcal

3500 Overland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(424) 326-3031

www.kogibbq.com 3500 Overland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90034(424) 326-3031 Chef Roy Choi has always been on the pulse of L.A. flavor. After successfully launching (and continues to run) his Koji food truck, Choi opened a brick-&-mortar walk-in restaurant serving his famous Korean-fusion tacos, quesadillas and wings. While combos (13 tacos plus a $2 drink gets you out the door for $9) seem to be the way to go if you’re eating on a dime, you must look at Koji favorites for single ordering all under $10: calamari tacos, kimchi quesadilla, the Koji dog, and Koji hot wings (small and large).



Smorgasburg Market

ROW DTLA

785 Bay St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

www.smorgasburg.com ROW DTLA785 Bay St.Los Angeles, CA 90021 A few things to know before heading to Smorgasburg LA: it’s only open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there is free 2-hour parking and probably the most essential piece of info here is that you’ll have more than 55 places to choose to eat from that won’t break the bank. Housemade soba noodles from Gentaro Soba, Lobsterdamus stuffed lobster tails, Hawaiian shrimp platters from Shrimp Daddy, Tonkotsu ramen bowls, vegan and plant based tacos and bowls from Cena Verde, and deep grilled cheese balls from Cheezus – just to name a few, are some of the most popular Instagram choices.



Gus’s World Famous

1262 Crenshaw Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90019

(323) 402-0232

www.gusfriedchicken.com 1262 Crenshaw Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90019(323) 402-0232 Straight from the kitchens of downtown Memphis, Gus’s Fried Chicken is now an eating staple in LA. Gus’s offers a casual atmosphere where you can indulge in a full plate of fried but juicy chicken (chicken tenders are also on the menu), Southern sides like fried okra, fried green tomatoes, mac and cheese, collard greens, and white bread are offered to complete the meal. Ordering the plate combos is the way to go – you can walk out the door spending only $10 for 2 white chicken pieces to 20 pieces for $59.50. And make sure to sip on Gus’s proper sweet iced tea.

By Sheryl Craig.