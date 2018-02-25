California Chicken Cafe
424 Lincoln Blvd.
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 392-3500
www.califchickencafe.com
California Chicken Cafe is the actual number one choice for families to eat healthy and eat on a budget. This quick service restaurant makes savory rotisserie chickens all day long in addition to kid favorite side dishes like mashed potatoes and veggie rice, as well as fresh squash, vegan broccoli soup and salads. The whole family can order 1 1/2 Chickens with three sides all for $30.75. Parents call orders in for take out to easily pick up a hot meal for dinner time.
Phat Birds
4701 E. 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 943-9191
www.phatbirds.com
This chicken joint serves tasty fried chicken that Angelenos love. Whether you are feeling honey dipped, Nashville hot fried or traditional, Phat Birds is a great option for a quick lunch or solo dinner (weekends only). Various combos will give diners a taste of what is good, according to LA foodies. Stick with dark meat or white, patrons will get a choice of sides such as spicy slaw, double fried fries, and baked beans with chicharrones on top. Combos range from $10.25 to $18.50. *Patio seating only.
Kogi Taqueria Tacos y Mezcal
3500 Overland Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(424) 326-3031
www.kogibbq.com
Chef Roy Choi has always been on the pulse of L.A. flavor. After successfully launching (and continues to run) his Koji food truck, Choi opened a brick-&-mortar walk-in restaurant serving his famous Korean-fusion tacos, quesadillas and wings. While combos (13 tacos plus a $2 drink gets you out the door for $9) seem to be the way to go if you’re eating on a dime, you must look at Koji favorites for single ordering all under $10: calamari tacos, kimchi quesadilla, the Koji dog, and Koji hot wings (small and large).
Smorgasburg Market
ROW DTLA
785 Bay St.
Los Angeles, CA 90021
www.smorgasburg.com
A few things to know before heading to Smorgasburg LA: it’s only open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there is free 2-hour parking and probably the most essential piece of info here is that you’ll have more than 55 places to choose to eat from that won’t break the bank. Housemade soba noodles from Gentaro Soba, Lobsterdamus stuffed lobster tails, Hawaiian shrimp platters from Shrimp Daddy, Tonkotsu ramen bowls, vegan and plant based tacos and bowls from Cena Verde, and deep grilled cheese balls from Cheezus – just to name a few, are some of the most popular Instagram choices.
Gus’s World Famous
1262 Crenshaw Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 402-0232
www.gusfriedchicken.com
Straight from the kitchens of downtown Memphis, Gus’s Fried Chicken is now an eating staple in LA. Gus’s offers a casual atmosphere where you can indulge in a full plate of fried but juicy chicken (chicken tenders are also on the menu), Southern sides like fried okra, fried green tomatoes, mac and cheese, collard greens, and white bread are offered to complete the meal. Ordering the plate combos is the way to go – you can walk out the door spending only $10 for 2 white chicken pieces to 20 pieces for $59.50. And make sure to sip on Gus’s proper sweet iced tea.