LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities say no arrests have been made yet after an ATM was stolen with the use of a dump truck.

The incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 17300 block of Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia.

It was there that authorities say they received a call of a burglary alarm at an ATM machine.

Authorities say that deputies within minutes were able to locate the dump truck thanks to a tracking device in the ATM, and a pursuit ensued.

After about 20 minutes, the dump truck veered off the 105 Freeway, drove a short distance, and collided with parked cars in Lynwood.

Two suspects remain at large. An investigation is underway.

