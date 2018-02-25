Filed Under:Ashley Ryan, best of l.a., Best of Los Angeles, Eat See Play, Family Zooga, Mixed Age Class, Story Telling
(Credit: Erin Harris Photography)
Any program that gives children a chance to learn, develop and explore is wonderful, but an extra special layer is added when the parents get involved, too. From toddlers to teens, Los Angeles is filled with unique classes that give moms the chance to learn alongside their little ones—whether it’s learning new ways to teach your babies at home, getting a workout in or trying your hand at a whole new sport. These five classes in particular offer something special for kids in L.A., and for their moms as well.

Story Telling
South Pasadena South Marino YMCA
South Pasadena
(626) 799-9119
www.ymcala.org

Plenty of “mommy and me” classes and children’s events offer story time, but this YMCA class takes it to a whole new level. Rather than simply listening to stories, take part in creating them with a special Story Telling class. In addition to reading books, come up with stories of your own to share with your little ones or let them think up their own. Be ready for plenty of make-believe and creative games afterward.

(Credit: Emily Winnie/Zooga Yoga Culver City)


Family Zooga
Zooga Yoga
Various Locations
www.zoogayoga.com

Along with a variety of children’s yoga classes for different age groups, including the signature Little Monkeys and Mighty Pandas classes, Zooga Yoga offers a special Family Zooga class. Welcoming parents alongside children up to 8 years of age, this introductory class is adventure-themed, with music and games in addition to animal and partner poses. There is an emphasis on focus as well as fun, with a guided imagery and relaxation session at the end of the 45-minute class.

Beginner Archery Class
Woodley Park Archery Range
Van Nuys
(818) 521-1205
woodleyparkarchers.org

For moms with children ages 9 and up, consider trying something out of the ordinary. Located at a park in Van Nuys, this beginning archery class is free. The two-hour course takes place on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m., and the instructors provide all necessary equipment. Because the class is designed for beginners, it’s a great way to get started, complete with a guided lesson on safety and basic techniques before one-on-one time with the instructor.

(Credit: Erin Harris Photography)


Mixed Age Class
Music Together
Various Locations
www.musictogether.com

One of the best ways for little ones to learn is through music, and Music Together offers a unique mixed-age class for parents with babies or children up to 5 years old. In fact, the instructors encourage the involvement of extended family in addition to parents, making it fun for the entire family to experience together. From tender lullabies to exuberant jam sessions, little ones are invited to dance, sing or play percussion. The varied ages allows for older children to help teach the tiniest attendees, who are happy to learn and imitate the other kids.

(Credit: Scott McFarlin Photography)


Aerial Arts
Kinetic Theory Theatre Circus School
4723 West Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
(323) 402-0773
kinetictheorytheatre.com

While there are endless classes offered for babies and toddlers, mamas with teens may struggle to find something that not only welcomes youth and adults alike, but also that will capture the interest of their older children. Look no further than Kinetic Theory, where teens ages 16 and older can enroll in an Aerial Arts class alongside their mothers. Level I aerial training will focus on static trapeze, aerial silk and rope techniques as well as strength and flexibility while Level II allows students to focus on one specific apparatus.

Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She blogs at Pure Wander and freelances for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.

