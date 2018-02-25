(Credit: Erin Harris Photography)

Any program that gives children a chance to learn, develop and explore is wonderful, but an extra special layer is added when the parents get involved, too. From toddlers to teens, Los Angeles is filled with unique classes that give moms the chance to learn alongside their little ones—whether it’s learning new ways to teach your babies at home, getting a workout in or trying your hand at a whole new sport. These five classes in particular offer something special for kids in L.A., and for their moms as well.



Story Telling

South Pasadena South Marino YMCA

South Pasadena

(626) 799-9119

www.ymcala.org South Pasadena South Marino YMCASouth Pasadena(626) 799-9119 Plenty of “mommy and me” classes and children’s events offer story time, but this YMCA class takes it to a whole new level. Rather than simply listening to stories, take part in creating them with a special Story Telling class. In addition to reading books, come up with stories of your own to share with your little ones or let them think up their own. Be ready for plenty of make-believe and creative games afterward.



Family Zooga

Zooga Yoga

Various Locations

www.zoogayoga.com Zooga YogaVarious Locations Along with a variety of children’s yoga classes for different age groups, including the signature Little Monkeys and Mighty Pandas classes, Zooga Yoga offers a special Family Zooga class. Welcoming parents alongside children up to 8 years of age, this introductory class is adventure-themed, with music and games in addition to animal and partner poses. There is an emphasis on focus as well as fun, with a guided imagery and relaxation session at the end of the 45-minute class.



Beginner Archery Class

Woodley Park Archery Range

Van Nuys

(818) 521-1205

woodleyparkarchers.org Woodley Park Archery RangeVan Nuys(818) 521-1205 For moms with children ages 9 and up, consider trying something out of the ordinary. Located at a park in Van Nuys, this beginning archery class is free. The two-hour course takes place on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m., and the instructors provide all necessary equipment. Because the class is designed for beginners, it’s a great way to get started, complete with a guided lesson on safety and basic techniques before one-on-one time with the instructor.



Mixed Age Class

Music Together

Various Locations

www.musictogether.com Music TogetherVarious Locations One of the best ways for little ones to learn is through music, and Music Together offers a unique mixed-age class for parents with babies or children up to 5 years old. In fact, the instructors encourage the involvement of extended family in addition to parents, making it fun for the entire family to experience together. From tender lullabies to exuberant jam sessions, little ones are invited to dance, sing or play percussion. The varied ages allows for older children to help teach the tiniest attendees, who are happy to learn and imitate the other kids.



Aerial Arts

Kinetic Theory Theatre Circus School

4723 West Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

(323) 402-0773

kinetictheorytheatre.com Kinetic Theory Theatre Circus School4723 West Exposition BoulevardLos Angeles(323) 402-0773 While there are endless classes offered for babies and toddlers, mamas with teens may struggle to find something that not only welcomes youth and adults alike, but also that will capture the interest of their older children. Look no further than Kinetic Theory, where teens ages 16 and older can enroll in an Aerial Arts class alongside their mothers. Level I aerial training will focus on static trapeze, aerial silk and rope techniques as well as strength and flexibility while Level II allows students to focus on one specific apparatus.