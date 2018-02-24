LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – English actress Emma Chambers has passed away at the age of 53.
Chambers, star of 1999’s “Notting Hill” and the long-running BBC series “The Vicar of Dibley,” died on Wednesday, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Her agent, John Grant, told Deadline she passed away from “natural causes.”
Hugh Grant, star of “Notting Hill,” took to Twitter to mourn her loss.
“Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news,” he wrote.
She is survived behind her husband, actor Ian Dunn.