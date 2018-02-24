GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves for his second shutout in three games and the Arizona Coyotes held off the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Saturday night.

Max Domi’s empty-net goal sealed the win long after Jason Demers gave the Coyotes the lead less than six minutes into the game.

Arizona won for the sixth time in eight games and ended the Ducks’ four-game winning streak. The Coyotes had won four straight before falling to Calgary at home Thursday night.

The Coyotes scored on their fourth shot of the game, with Demers going top-shelf to put the puck past the out-of-position Ryan Miller at 5:58 of the first period. Demers scored his fifth goal of the season, and Arizona scored first for the seventh straight game.

Miller made 35 saves in defeat.

The Coyotes went scoreless on two power plays in the second period, the second during which Christian Fischer couldn’t gather in the puck for a good shot on an open net off a rebound. A few minutes later, at the 15:40 mark, Miller caught Derek Stepan’s shot on a breakaway.

The Coyotes failed to score on four power-play opportunities and are 0 for 13 over their last three games.

The Ducks registered only seven shots on goal in the second period.

Anaheim pulled Miller in the final 90 seconds, and Domi scored with 1:01 to play for his fifth goal of the season.

Josh Archibald assisted on both goals.

NOTES: Newly acquired G Darcy Kuemper is expected to make his Coyotes debut Sunday in the second of back-to-back games. … The Coyotes recalled F Laurent Dauphin from Tucson of the AHL on Saturday, but listed him as a healthy scratch. … C Freddie Hamilton had yet to play 19 games after being claimed off waivers, but saw his first action in an Arizona uniform Saturday. … F Richard Panik was scratched with a lower-body injury, announced just before the game. … The Coyotes took the ice for warmups in co-branded jerseys bearing their own logo and that of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. It was Diamondbacks Night at Gila River Arena, and third baseman Jake Lamb dropped the ceremonial first puck. … The Ducks recalled C Kalle Kossila from San Diego of the AHL on Saturday, and he was scratched. … Two-way baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels attended the game hours after his spring training debut.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Edmonton on Sunday night.

Coyotes: Host Vancouver on Sunday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)