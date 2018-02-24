COMMERCE (CBSLA) – A two-alarm fire caused extensive damage to a commercial building in Commerce Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Peachtree Street and Boxford Avenue.
Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down the fire by 4:50 a.m. and kept it from spreading to any surrounding buildings. There were no injuries, the fire department said.
Crews remained on scene for several hours conducting overhauling operations.
There was no word on a cause. A financial estimate of the damage was not confirmed.