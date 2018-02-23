Filed Under:Louisiana, School Threat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A high school student in Louisiana was investigated and his home was searched after he allegedly made comments interpreted as possible terrorist threats that compared the square root math symbol to a gun.

According to local news station KATC, an investigation Tuesday by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed the incident began when a Oberlin High School student drew the square root symbol while completing a math problem in class.

Another student then made a comment on the similarity of the mathematical sign to a gun, sparking opinions and comments from multiple students.

Authorities then say the student being investigated made a comment that could be interpreted as a threat when taken out of context.

“The student used extremely poor judgment in making the comment,” read a post on the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “But in light of the actual circumstances, there was clearly no evidence to support criminal charges.”

Subsequently, authorities conducted a full investigation and searched the student’s home, but concluded there was no evidence that suggested the high-schooler had any intent to cause harm to students or faculty.

Disciplinary action has not yet been taken, but will be determined by the Allen Parish School Board.

The investigation came less than one week after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Florida on Valentine’s Day.

However, people took to social media when news of the investigation spread, many of whom say the reaction to the comment was extreme.

  1. Nikhil Patel says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Just an excuse to get out of math class…

  2. Scott Crawford says:
    February 23, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    And this is why we need to stop treating 18 year olds like they re adults who can responsibly do things like own guns and vote.

