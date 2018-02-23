LEBEC (CBSLA) – Drivers taking the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine mountain pass north of Los Angeles should prepare for snowy conditions Friday.

The Grapevine saw snow showers overnight Thursday with chilly, gusty conditions through the Tejon Pass, Gorman and nearby Frazier Park.

The areas around Big Bear, Arrowhead and Wrightwood also saw snow.

Drivers heading through mountain passes on the 2, 14 and 33 highways were advised to have an emergency kit ready.

A winter weather advisory indicating perilous travel conditions was in force in the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

The snow level ranged between 2,500 and 3,500 feet, and between 1 and 3 inches of snow were expected amid north-to-northwest winds of between 20 and 35 miles per hour with 50-mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” warned an NWS statement. “Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.”

Additionally, northwest winds of about 15-25 mph are expected Friday in metropolitan Los Angeles and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Gusts of 35 mph are forecast in the San Fernando Valley, 40 mph in the Santa Clarita Valley and 45 mph in the Antelope Valley, forecasters said.

