LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A spill sent thousands of gallons of sewage into the Los Angeles River and closed an area of shoreline in Long Beach Thursday and into at least Friday.
The spill occurred at 9 a.m. Thursday at the USC Medical Center, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.
The total spill was measured at 11,200 gallons, about 8,300 of which were discharged into the L.A. River from a storm drain, the health department reported.
The shoreline west of the Belmont Pier was closed to swimmers until water testing determines it is safe, LBDHHS reports.
The spill occurred in a sewage line controlled by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. The exact cause was not disclosed.