Filed Under:Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man who forced his way into a Santa Monica apartment early Friday morning and a stabbed a woman who was asleep inside.

According to Santa Monica police, the break-in occurred at 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 5th Street.

The woman told officers the suspect broke into the apartment, woke up the woman and demanded cash. He then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the woman in the arm several times, police said. Following a struggle, the suspect fled.

The woman was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery. She is in stable condition, police said.

Police found evidence of the suspect in the 1500 block of 12th Street, which prompted a SWAT callout and search of the area. Investigators believe the suspect has a significant cut on his hand, police said.

capture44 Woman Attacked, Stabbed In Santa Monica Apartment Invasion

A surveillance photo of the suspect. (Santa Monica Police Department)

A surveillance photo has been released. The man is described as black, 25 to 30 years of age, wearing a red beanie and dark-colored camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 310-458-8491.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch