SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man who forced his way into a Santa Monica apartment early Friday morning and a stabbed a woman who was asleep inside.
According to Santa Monica police, the break-in occurred at 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 5th Street.
The woman told officers the suspect broke into the apartment, woke up the woman and demanded cash. He then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the woman in the arm several times, police said. Following a struggle, the suspect fled.
The woman was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery. She is in stable condition, police said.
Police found evidence of the suspect in the 1500 block of 12th Street, which prompted a SWAT callout and search of the area. Investigators believe the suspect has a significant cut on his hand, police said.
A surveillance photo has been released. The man is described as black, 25 to 30 years of age, wearing a red beanie and dark-colored camouflage pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 310-458-8491.