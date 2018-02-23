CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials broke ground today on a 2.6-mile second section of the Metro Purple Line Extension Project, which will bring subway service to downtown Beverly Hills and Century City.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a clear indication that this project to link downtown L.A. to our region’s second-largest job center is on time and on budget,” said Garcetti, who also serves as the Metro Board chair. “Angelenos deserve a world-class transportation system that takes the burden off their commutes, connects people with our countless sights and attractions, and makes Los Angeles a more accessible and sustainable city.”

Garcetti’s office said the second section is scheduled for completion in 2025, and is part of a larger three-phase, 8.9-mile, seven-station construction project that will extend the Purple Line from the current terminus at Wilshire/Western to the Veterans Affairs West Los Angeles Medical Center just west of the 405 Freeway.

Sodbusting held for section 2 of Purple Line subway extension to downtown Beverly Hills and Century City. https://t.co/l3Q9QamkLe pic.twitter.com/fPjyuzI0J6 — Metro (@metrolosangeles) February 23, 2018

“Los Angeles laid out a bold vision for its future, and today’s groundbreaking marks a significant step in making that a reality,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein said. “As we begin construction on the second phase, I remain committed to working with our local leaders and the federal government to complete the Purple Line Extension on time. I’m confident that by 2028, Los Angeles will have a world class subway system when we welcome the world for the Summer Olympics.”

Section 1 of the project, between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/La Cienega, is now 30 percent complete and scheduled to open in 2023. The third and final section of the project from Century City to the VA Medical Center is planned to break ground by spring 2019 and open in 2026.

Metro said it has already secured a construction contractor and will apply $1.5 billion in federal grants and loans to build the second section of the extension at a total cost of around $2.5 billion.

🎊 Breaking ground on the next phase of the @PurpleLineExt, extending the subway under Wilshire Blvd to connect downtown L.A. to Century City. pic.twitter.com/JhKGCYCTlT — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 24, 2018

Metro has awarded a $1.37-billion construction contract to Tutor Perini O&G, a Joint Venture, to build the second subway section.

According to the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, the Purple Line Section 2 project will create over 20,500 jobs in Southern California.

The Purple Line Extension is projected to generate about 49,300 daily weekday boardings at its seven new stations.

