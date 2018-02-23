LA HABRA (CBSLA) — A mother and her two sons are accused of running over a 12-year-old and then beating him up.

As CBSLA’s Michele Gile reports, people who know the players in the attack say that what happened two days ago was payback.

It went down not far from Washington Middle School near the intersection of La Habra Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard in La Habra.

The La Habra mother intentionally ran down the boy in her SUV and drove off, according to police. But before Norma Alcazar, 41, of La Habra, escaped, they say, her two sons jumped out of the car and attacked the injured child.

A person familiar with the disturbing incident says the suspect retaliated against the Washington Middle School student after he and her son had an issue.

“Throw the book at her because that ain’t right. Kids come first no matter what’s going on between children. That’s their problem. Let them deal with it,” parent Ruben Huizar said.

Police say the boy was run over on Wednesday. It’s about a mile from his middle school in La Habra. Less than 24 hours later detectives had a mother and her two sons in custody, allegedly for assault with a deadly weapon.

“After he falls, two juveniles exit the vehicle and begin physically assaulting him. Prior to officers arriving everyone gets in the vehicle and leaves the area, leaving the individual behind,” said Sgt. Jose Rucha, La Habra Police Department.

Alcazar now sits in jail. Her sons in juvenile hall. They were arrested close to the school after hiding out for the day.

Both of the 12-year-old’s legs are broken.

The associate superintendent said that the district is concerned about the student who was assaulted and that they are considering the appropriate discipline for the other students involved.