LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Seven people were reported injured following an accident in Cypress Park Friday afternoon, according to the L.A. City Fire Department.
The two-car crash happened at around 2:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Division Street.
According to L.A. City Fire, two pedestrians were injured in the accident.
The cause of the accident as well as the condition of the patients are unknown at this time.
This is a developing news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.