LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you hate your driver’s license photo – and who doesn’t? – one Southern California lawmaker wants to give you a reason to smile.
A new bill working its way through Sacramento would allow drivers take multiple photos and then choose which one to use on their license – for a fee, of course.
Senate Bill 1407 doesn’t specify how much the proposed service would cost, but an additional fee would be assessed for each additional photo taken.
State Senator Josh Newman (D-Brea), who introduced the bill, says revenue from the additional fees would go towards a fund to develop and provide driver education and training programs.
“SB 1407 would create a new revenue source for something that is really lacking in public education,” said Newman. “Driver education needs to be a funding priority for the state and this legislation creates a simple mechanism to bring drivers education back to our schools.”
What the bill does not do is allow drivers to, say, take a selfie and use it for their ID: SB 1407 would require photos to meet specific format and size guidelines in order to be used on a license.
SB 1407 is currently making its way through the California Legislature.