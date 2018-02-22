Filed Under:Store Closures, Toys R Us

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Toys ‘R’ Us announced that it will be closing an additional 200 stores due to poor sales performance during the holiday season.

The toy retailer also plans to lay off a significant portion of its corporate staff, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This new wave of closures comes after the company announced last month that it would be closing over 180 of its nearly 880 U.S. stores, affecting 4,500 workers.

Toys ‘R’ Us, which has over 1,600 stores worldwide, will also reportedly be taking back a promise to offer severance pay.

Closures are expected to begin in February, most of which are set to take place in April.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch