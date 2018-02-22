HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — The Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Thursday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base, after several weather delays.
The launch was originally set for Saturday, delayed until Sunday, then pushed off to Wednesday, but high upper level winds caused yet another delay.
The liftoff is scheduled for 6:17 a.m., and launched successfully amid clear blue skies that made its contrail readily visible from communities like Ventura and Santa Monica.
The rocket’s primary payload is a Spanish-government Paz satellite. But the rocket will also be deploying a pair of demonstration satellites that are part of Elon Musk’s plan to create a space-based broadband network providing worldwide affordable internet access.
