LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Quincy Jones might be an 85-year-old musical legend with nothing to prove, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still learning from his mistakes.

The musician on Thursday apologized for a string of headline-making recent interviews that he said were full of “bad-mouthing” and “inexcusable.”

The interviews Jones referenced were with GQ and Vulture. He now calls them “wordvomit.”

In the chats, Jones was candid about his feelings about Taylor Swift (“We need more songs, man. F—ing songs, not hooks.”), Paul McCartney (“the worst bass player I ever heard”) and Michael Jackson (whom he called “greedy”), among others.

Jones also said Jackson was a song stealer. Jones produced the legendary “Thriller” album in addition to producing Jackson’s “Bad,” and “Off the Wall.”

In the Vulture article he criticized President Trump and revealed he dated Ivanka about 12 years ago. And he said he was no fan of her dad’s. “He’s a crazy motherf—–r. Limited mentally — a meglomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

He added for good measure, “He’s a f—ing idiot.”

Jones also caused controversy in speaking about alleged sexual relations between legendary Hollywood figures. For example, he said Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando had sex, a claim Pryor’s widow confirmed.

Jones said it was a conversation (he called it an “intervention”) with his six daughters (including actress Rashida Jones) that opened his eyes to the error of his ways.

“I have LEARNED MY LESSON,” he wrote in a note posted to social media. “I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it.”

Of course, Jones, as we’ve learned, isn’t afraid to say anything.

