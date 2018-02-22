Filed Under:Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It could be social media’s first-ever billion-dollar tweet.

Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap plunged by more than 7 percent Thursday after a tweet from Kylie Jenner to her more than 24 million followers that read: “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.”

jenner Kylie Jenner Tweet Costs Snap $1.3B In Market Value

Immediately following Jenner’s tweet, Venice-based Snap stock shed more than $1.3 billion in market value.

While she didn’t elaborate on her statement, Wall Street analysts say a “significant jump” in negative reviews of the app’s redesign could fuel further declines in user engagement, according to Bloomberg.

Jenner later appeared to soften her criticism, saying in a tweet,” “Still love you tho snap…my first love”.

jenner2 Kylie Jenner Tweet Costs Snap $1.3B In Market Value

