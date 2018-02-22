Filed Under:best of, Best of Los Angeles, Concerts, Cyndi Lauper, Dashboard Confessional, Eat See Play, James Taylor, LCD Soundsystem, P!nk, Rod Stewart, Sam Smith
(credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)
Spring is almost here, and with it comes a bevy of concerts from top artists you won’t want to miss out on! From P!NK at the STAPLES Center to incredible Hollywood Bowl performances, we’ve got you covered!

gettyimages 875612272 Best Upcoming Concerts Coming To Los Angeles (Spring/Summer 2018)

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)


LCD Soundsystem
Hollywood Bowl
www.hollywoodbowl.com
Dates: May 4 & 5, 2018
One of the best and most buzzed-over new artists of the 2000s, LCD Soundsystem, will hit the stage for a two night engagement! The electro-disco-rock band is the project of James Murphy.

21 king 1 Best Upcoming Concerts Coming To Los Angeles (Spring/Summer 2018)

(Photo: Jeffrey R. Staab)


James Taylor
Hollywood Bowl
www.hollywoodbowl.com
May 31 & June 1, 2018
Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band will play two back-to-back shows with special guest Bonnie Raitt.

gettyimages 840049442 Best Upcoming Concerts Coming To Los Angeles (Spring/Summer 2018)

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for MTV)


Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper
Hollywood Bowl
www.hollywoodbowl.com
Dates: June 25 & 26, 2018
Musical legends Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, who’ve been awarded nearly every industry award and honor including multiple Grammys, American Music Awards and VMA’s, plus two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and many more, will be hitting the stage for a special two night performance!

gettyimages 826209084 Best Upcoming Concerts Coming To Los Angeles (Spring/Summer 2018)

(credit: Getty)


Dashboard Confessional
Hollywood Palladium
www.thehollywoodpalladium.com
Date: April 21, 2018
Since 2000, this alt-rock band has been creating music and crowds have eaten up their hits. By 2009, Dashboard Confessional were pushing top notch singles and records. On April 21, the band will perform hits from their latest 2018 album “Crooked Shadows.”

sam smith smiling getty Best Upcoming Concerts Coming To Los Angeles (Spring/Summer 2018)

(Courtesy Capitol Records)


Sam Smith
STAPLES Center, Downtown LA
www.axs.com
Dates: August 28 & 29, 2018
With his crooning voice, Sam Smith will play STAPLES Center for two nights singing hits from his latest album, as well as previous albums.

