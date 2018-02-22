(Credit: Lauren Hunt/Modern Quilt Guild)

From the quirky to the comedic, there are plenty of interesting things happening this weekend including the Los Angeles Travel and Adventure Show and more!

Friday, February 23

4th Fridays On 4th Street

Retro Row, Long Beach

Explore the stylish stretch of Long Beach known a Retro Row every fourth Friday of the month. Extended store hours, pop up shopping experiences, and food and drink specials create a block party experience that is uniquely Southern California.

The Urban Chuck Wagon

The Autry, Los Angeles

In continuing their exploration of Western heritage and history, The Autry is examining the influence of the Chuck Wagon as the 1880’s version of the Los Angeles food truck phenomenon.

Chris D’Elia Comedy Show

The Comedy Store, Hollywood

Handling the headlining duties for The Main Room’s late show, comedian/writer/actor Chris D’Elia will spend his Friday evening splitting sides at the historic Comedy Store. A mainstay of film and television, D’Elia’s stock as a funnyman continues to rise as his sets consistently fill rooms across the country.

Screening Of “The Room”

Landmark Regent, Westwood

Dubbed the worst movie of all time, Tommy Wiseau has become somewhat of a cult hero. This weekend, the Landmark Regent will present two screenings of “The Room,” with Tommy Wiseau in person!

Saturday, February 24



Chili Cook Off

Santa Anita Park, Arcadia

In between world-class horse racing, roam the infield sampling some of the best chili offerings in the Southland. With paid admission, guests get 10 different chili samples to find out who takes home the bragging rights of best in show.



Bob Baker Day

Bob Baker Marionette Theater, Los Angeles

Spend the entire afternoon enjoying outdoor performances and plenty of puppets naturally to celebrate the life and legacy of famed puppeteer Bob Baker. Hosted by DJ lance Rock of Yo Gabba Gabba, the day’s events are designed for people of all ages.

Chinatown Firecracker 5k & 10k

Chinatown, Los Angeles

As part of the Firecracker Festival, Chinatown will play host to 20/40 mile bike ride, 5k run/walk, 10k run/walk and the Kiddie Run. Now in it’s 40th year, the Festival brings together cultural awareness with health and wellness for a full weekend of activities.

World Boxing Championship

The Forum, Inglewood

Catch elite level pugilism in the junior bantamweight division as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and mandatory challenger Juan Francisco Estrada. Even if you aren’t familiar with the names, the energy of a championship-boxing match in The Forum is a one of a kind experience.

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

alley Blvd between Vega and Almansor, Alhambra

On Saturday, February 24th, join in on the fun of the Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival! Stage performances, and a street festival on 5 city blocks will make this one experience not to be missed.

Sunday, February 25

Los Angeles Travel and Adventure Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

Imagine a convention room floor packed with presentations, panel discussions, and product demos all consistent with the travel destination features you see on TV. The Los Angeles Travel and Adventure Show is an ideal way to figure out what your next trip should be from the professional that roam the globe for a living.

Quilt Con

Pasadena Convention Center

Hosted by the Modern Quilt Guild, this convention not only features workshops and panel presentations from leading designers in the field but also boasts from 550 different works on display. Of that 550, some 360 are actually pooled from around the world as glowing examples of the Guild’s standard of excellence.

Learn The Olympic Sport of Curling!

Ice Station, Valencia

Hollywood Curling will bring its clinic on the Olympic sport of curling to the Santa Clarita Valley today! Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned Canadian, all are welcome to join in the fun of learning this 500-year-old sport. All equipment and instruction will be provided.