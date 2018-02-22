Chris Stapleton
Honda Center, Anaheim
www.chrisstapleton.com
Date: August 17, 2018
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with special guests Marty Stuart & Brent Cobb is hitting Los Angeles! One of Country’s biggest stars released his “From A Room: Volume 2” album in 2017, so expect to hear hits like “Millionaire” from the latest album.
LCD Soundsystem
The Observatory
www.observatoryoc.com
Dates: May 1, 2018
One of the best and most buzzed-over new artists of the 2000s, LCD Soundsystem, will hit the stage for a two night engagement! The electro-disco-rock band is the project of James Murphy.
P!NK: Beautiful Trauma World Tour
Honda Center, Anaheim
www.beautifultraumatour.com
Date: May 25, 2018
P!NK’s “Beautiful Trauma” has been received extremely well from audiences, due in part to hits like “What About Us,” “Beautiful Trauma,” and “Revenge.” But, expect to hear some of her top hits for this one night Orange County show!
Sugarland
Honda Center, Anaheim
Date: June 1, 2018
Sugarland hasn’t put out a full length album in almost 8 years, but that hasn’t stopped this two-some band. The Grammy-winning country duo revealed plans for their “Still the Same 2018 Tour,” which will mark the first time Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have been on the road together in more than five years.
Bishop Briggs
The Observatory
www.observatoryoc.com
Dates: May 3, 2018
One of 2017’s breakout stars will return to the popular Observatory this year! It was just a year ago that the girl with the powerful singing voice delighted crowds on May 24, 2017.