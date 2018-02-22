Filed Under:best of, Best of O.C., Best Of Orange County, Bishop Briggs, Chris Stapleton, Concerts, Eat See Play, LCD Soundsystem, P!nk
(credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
From country stars like Chris Stapleton to pop phenoms like P!NK, Orange County will be the setting for some major performances this spring.
2 chris stapleton 2018 Concert Calendar Best Upcoming Shows In Orange County

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)


Chris Stapleton
Honda Center, Anaheim
www.chrisstapleton.com
Date: August 17, 2018

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with special guests Marty Stuart & Brent Cobb is hitting Los Angeles! One of Country’s biggest stars released his “From A Room: Volume 2” album in 2017, so expect to hear hits like “Millionaire” from the latest album.

gettyimages 875612272 2018 Concert Calendar Best Upcoming Shows In Orange County

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)


LCD Soundsystem
The Observatory
www.observatoryoc.com
Dates: May 1, 2018

One of the best and most buzzed-over new artists of the 2000s, LCD Soundsystem, will hit the stage for a two night engagement! The electro-disco-rock band is the project of James Murphy.

gettyimages 876419266 2018 Concert Calendar Best Upcoming Shows In Orange County

(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty)


P!NK: Beautiful Trauma World Tour
Honda Center, Anaheim
www.beautifultraumatour.com
Date: May 25, 2018

P!NK’s “Beautiful Trauma” has been received extremely well from audiences, due in part to hits like “What About Us,” “Beautiful Trauma,” and “Revenge.” But, expect to hear some of her top hits for this one night Orange County show!

gettyimages 900147004 2018 Concert Calendar Best Upcoming Shows In Orange County

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for dick clark productions)


Sugarland
Honda Center, Anaheim
Date: June 1, 2018

Sugarland hasn’t put out a full length album in almost 8 years, but that hasn’t stopped this two-some band. The Grammy-winning country duo revealed plans for their “Still the Same 2018 Tour,” which will mark the first time Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have been on the road together in more than five years.

gettyimages 672319102 2018 Concert Calendar Best Upcoming Shows In Orange County

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Coachella)


Bishop Briggs
The Observatory
www.observatoryoc.com
Dates: May 3, 2018
One of 2017’s breakout stars will return to the popular Observatory this year! It was just a year ago that the girl with the powerful singing voice delighted crowds on May 24, 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch