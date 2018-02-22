PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — At least 100 firefighters are on scene battling a huge fire that has destroyed several floors of an apartment complex in Pico Rivera.

The fire has gone to three alarms, officials said.

The apartment complex is located on the 100 block of Burke Street.

Smoke can be seen for miles.

The fire was first reported in the attic of the structure. It quickly engulfed the first and second floors a block long.

A portion of the roof collapsed. Firefighters stood on the roof of an adjoining building in an effort to battle the blaze.

UPDATE: #BurkeIC Red Cross enrote to assist families. Building and Safety has been notified for assessments. pic.twitter.com/U0D8jvEZT9 — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) February 23, 2018

The building is “fully involved,” reported Stu Mundel in Sky9.

The LA County Fire Department says one patient has been transported to a local hospital.