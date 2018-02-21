Filed Under:Best Of LA, Best of Los Angeles, Casita del Campo, Eat See Play, Madre, margaritas, Mi Corazon, The Flats
(credit: The Flats)
Looking for some special margaritas to sip on? No problem! Los Angeles has plenty of Mexican restaurants offering up everything from classic margaritas to specialty drinks!

Where To Sip On Special Margarita Drinks In Los Angeles

(credit: Casita Del Campo)


Pomegranate Margarita
Casita Del Campo
Siver Lake
www.casitadelcampo.net

Order this spin on a classic cocktail! Blended, or on the rocks prepared with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, a splash of triple sec, pomegranate juice, and fresh pomegranate garnish, the Pomegranate Margarita is the perfect way to celebrate Margarita Day at this classic family owned restaurant in the heart of Silverlake.
Also, make sure to sip on the classic margartias, comprised of tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, and triple sec!

Where To Sip On Special Margarita Drinks In Los Angeles

(credit: The Flats)


Blood Orange Margarita
The Flats
Beverly Hills
theflatsrestaurant.com

What would Margarita Day be without a cocktail prepared by Head Barman Shaun Summer at The FLATS Restaurant? A smokey, vibrant spin on a classic, this Blood Orange Margarita is prepared with Mezcal, blood orange Curacao, and lime and blood orange juices. Cheers!

nationalmargaritaday madre Where To Sip On Special Margarita Drinks In Los Angeles

(Credit: Madre )


Nopal Margarita
Madre
Torrance
www.madrerestaurants.com

Enjoy $8 margaritas at this authentic Oaxacan restaurant featuring delicious food options with recipes that have been passed down through generations. Its extensive beverage program boasts hundreds of different mezcals and tequilas to enjoy on their own or in specialty cocktails. Their Nopal Margarita offers up tequila reposado, lime, homemade curacao, spicy salt, or try their smokey margarita with mezcal joven, ancho reyes, agave, lime, sal de gusano (agave worm salt).

salazar1 Where To Sip On Special Margarita Drinks In Los Angeles

(credit: Salazar)


Margarita
Salazar
Frogtown
www.salazarla.com

Head to Frogtown and enjoy elevated Mexican mesquite grilled dishes, highlighting true Sonoran-style BBQ along with margaritas on tap! The bar program features inventive drinks with dynamic Mexican flavors.

mi corazon Where To Sip On Special Margarita Drinks In Los Angeles

(credit: Mi Corazon)


El Clasico
Mi Corazon
Silver Lake
www.mi-corazon.net

Sip on $7 margaritas from 4-7pm as you enjoy authentic Mexican food, including traditional dishes made with naturally raised, organic ingredients. Their beverage program includes over 60 tequilas and mezcals, Mexican-style boilermakers, classic margaritas, and specialty craft cocktails. Their El Clasico margarita features silver tequila, agave and lime, or try their lowrider margarita with your choice of seasonal berries, cucumber jalapeno or hibiscus tea!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch