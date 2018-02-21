Get ready to picnic because the 2018 Hollywood Bowl Schedule is out and features some top names! The annual musical production this season will be “Annie,” but the Bowl lineup also includes other debuts and appearances, including shows from Beck, Paul Simon, LCD Soundsystem, James Taylor, Andrea Bocelli, Dave Matthews Band, Dierks Bentley, Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Wynton Marsalis and many others! Expect plenty of firework shows, and movie related nights too, including “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Jaws-In Concert,” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” The spectacular Diana Ross will take the stage to kick things off on opening night, June 16!
2018 Season Schedule
APRIL
April 14
Gloria Trevi vs Alejandra Guzman
April 28
The 16th Korea Times Music Festival
MAY
May 4 & 5
LCD Soundsystem & Yeah Yeah Yeahs
May 6
Luis Miguel
May 12
Googoosh
May 22, 23 & 28
Paul Simon
May 31
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
JUNE
June 1
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
June 2
Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G
June 7
Kevin Hart
June 9 & 10
Playboy Jazz Festival Day
June 16
Opening Night with Diana Ross
June 17
Flying Lotus – Little Dragon
June 20
Andrea Bocelli
June 23
Mariachi USA
June 24
Father John Misty/Gillian Welch
June 25 & 26
Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper
June 30
Grease Sing-A-Long
JULY
July 1
Reggae Night XVII
July 2, 3 & 4
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Go-Go’s
July 5
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire – in Concert
July 6 & 7
Jennifer Hudson with Orchestra
July 10
Bernstein 100 Celebration with Dudamel
July 12
Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff
July 13 & 14
Michael McDonald • Kenny Loggins • Christopher Cross with Orchestra
July 15
Dudamel and Verdi’s Otello
July 17
Beethoven Masterpieces
July 18
Seal with Orchestra • Corinne Bailey Rae
July 19
Mozart & Tchaikovsky
July 20 & 21
Jaws – In Concert
July 24
Sibelius & Ravel
July 26
Masterworks by Grieg
July 27, 28 & 29
Annie
July 31
Elgar’s Enigma Variations
AUGUST
August 1
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band • Melissa Etheridge • Deva Mahal
August 2
Dynamic Dvořák
August 3 & 4
Charlie Wilson with Orchestra • The O’Jays
August 5
Bon Iver & TU Dance
August 7
Star Wars: A New Hope – In Concert
August 8
The Pink Panther – in Concert
August 9
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – in Concert
August 10
Star Wars: A New Hope – In Concert
August 11
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – in Concert
August 12
Randy Newman: The Albums 1968 – 2018
August 14
The Nutcracker with Dudamel
August 15
Gregory Porter: Nat King Cole & Me • Savion Glover
August 16
The Nutcracker with Dudamel
August 17
Rodrigo y Gabriela with Dudamel
August 18
Rodrigo y Gabriela with Dudamel
August 19
Smooth Summer Jazz
August 21
Dudamel & Perlman
August 22
Queen Latifah • Common
August 23
Chopin Piano Concerto
August 24
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
August 25
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
August 28
Carmina Burana
August 29
George Benson • Ledisi • Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
August 30
Carmina Burana
August 31
John Williams: Maestro of the Movies • 40th Anniversary Celebration!
SEPTEMBER
September 1 & 2
John Williams: Maestro of the Movies • 40th Anniversary Celebration!
September 4
Mozart Under The Stars
September 6
Haydn & Schubert
September 7, 8 & 9
Fireworks Finale: Harry Connick Jr., 300th Birthday Celebration of New Orleans
September 10
Dave Matthews Band
September 11
Thibaudet Plays Bernstein
September 13
Placido Domingo Conducts Music from Spain
September 20
Wynton Marsalis’ Spaces with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, featuring Lil Buck and Jared Grimes • Stories of a Groove: Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra with special guest Gerald Clayton Trio
September 22
Sing-A-Loud-Sound of Music
September 23
Grizzly Bear • TV on the Radio • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
September 28
Beck
OCTOBER
October 11
Ozzy Osbourne