(Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Get ready to picnic because the 2018 Hollywood Bowl Schedule is out and features some top names! The annual musical production this season will be “Annie,” but the Bowl lineup also includes other debuts and appearances, including shows from Beck, Paul Simon, LCD Soundsystem, James Taylor, Andrea Bocelli, Dave Matthews Band, Dierks Bentley, Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Wynton Marsalis and many others! Expect plenty of firework shows, and movie related nights too, including “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Jaws-In Concert,” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” The spectacular Diana Ross will take the stage to kick things off on opening night, June 16!

2018 Season Schedule

APRIL

April 14
Gloria Trevi vs Alejandra Guzman

April 28
The 16th Korea Times Music Festival

MAY

May 4 & 5
LCD Soundsystem & Yeah Yeah Yeahs

May 6
Luis Miguel

May 12
Googoosh

May 22, 23 & 28
Paul Simon

May 31
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

JUNE

June 1
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt

June 2
Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G

June 7
Kevin Hart

June 9 & 10
Playboy Jazz Festival Day

June 16
Opening Night with Diana Ross

June 17
Flying Lotus – Little Dragon

June 20
Andrea Bocelli

June 23
Mariachi USA

June 24
Father John Misty/Gillian Welch

June 25 & 26
Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper

June 30
Grease Sing-A-Long

JULY

July 1
Reggae Night XVII

July 2, 3 & 4
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Go-Go’s

July 5
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire – in Concert

July 6 & 7
Jennifer Hudson with Orchestra

July 10
Bernstein 100 Celebration with Dudamel

July 12
Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff

July 13 & 14
Michael McDonald • Kenny Loggins • Christopher Cross with Orchestra

July 15
Dudamel and Verdi’s Otello

July 17
Beethoven Masterpieces

July 18
Seal with Orchestra • Corinne Bailey Rae

July 19
Mozart & Tchaikovsky

July 20 & 21
Jaws – In Concert

July 24
Sibelius & Ravel

July 26
Masterworks by Grieg

July 27, 28 & 29
Annie

July 31
Elgar’s Enigma Variations

AUGUST

August 1
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band • Melissa Etheridge • Deva Mahal

August 2
Dynamic Dvořák

August 3 & 4
Charlie Wilson with Orchestra • The O’Jays

August 5
Bon Iver & TU Dance

August 7
Star Wars: A New Hope – In Concert

August 8
The Pink Panther – in Concert

August 9
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – in Concert

August 10
Star Wars: A New Hope – In Concert

August 11
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – in Concert

August 12
Randy Newman: The Albums 1968 – 2018

August 14
The Nutcracker with Dudamel

August 15
Gregory Porter: Nat King Cole & Me • Savion Glover

August 16
The Nutcracker with Dudamel

August 17
Rodrigo y Gabriela with Dudamel

August 18
Rodrigo y Gabriela with Dudamel

August 19
Smooth Summer Jazz

August 21
Dudamel & Perlman

August 22
Queen Latifah • Common

August 23
Chopin Piano Concerto

August 24
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

August 25
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

August 28
Carmina Burana

August 29
George Benson • Ledisi • Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers

August 30
Carmina Burana

August 31
John Williams: Maestro of the Movies • 40th Anniversary Celebration!

SEPTEMBER

September 1 & 2
John Williams: Maestro of the Movies • 40th Anniversary Celebration!

September 4
Mozart Under The Stars

September 6
Haydn & Schubert

September 7, 8 & 9
Fireworks Finale: Harry Connick Jr., 300th Birthday Celebration of New Orleans

September 10
Dave Matthews Band

September 11
Thibaudet Plays Bernstein

September 13
Placido Domingo Conducts Music from Spain

September 20
Wynton Marsalis’ Spaces with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, featuring Lil Buck and Jared Grimes • Stories of a Groove: Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra with special guest Gerald Clayton Trio

September 22
Sing-A-Loud-Sound of Music

September 23
Grizzly Bear • TV on the Radio • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

September 28
Beck

OCTOBER

October 11
Ozzy Osbourne

