SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — An Inland Empire school police officer has been arrested for allegedly beating a gardener who found his phone and planned to return it.

San Bernardino City Unified School District Officer Alejandro Brown has been charged on multiple counts, including battery, for allegedly beating Antonio Juarez.

Juarez, a gardener, said he found a mobile phone on the ground Feb. 7. near a highway ramp in Beaumont. He said he put it in his truck and was planning to answer it when someone called looking for it.

Instead, Juarez said Brown showed up to where he was about two and a half hours later and pulled a gun on him, identifying himself as a San Bernardino police officer.

“He… got his gun, cocked his gun and started pointing it, ‘Get my phone. Get my phone,'” Juarez’s attorney Rafael Rios Jr. told CBS2 News.

“I felt he was going to shoot us,” Juarez said Spanish.

Juarez said he grabbed the phone from his car and, per Brown’s command, placed it on the ground. Juarez said as he bent over, he was hit and knocked unconscious.

Brown and Juarez’s acquaintances present called 9-1-1. When police arrived, the officer was arrested.

Juarez said Brown took photos of him and the IDs of those present. He has filed a restraining order against Brown.

Brown has been placed on administrative leave by the SBCUSD.

Brown was out on bail Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court next month.