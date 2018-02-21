VENTURA (CBSLA) – A 35-year-old man wanted on rape charges poisoned himself to death along the 101 Freeway in Ventura Wednesday morning, according to authorities, bringing traffic to a standstill for more than an hour.
California Highway Patrol reports that the incident began at 7:35 a.m., when officers located the suspect driving northbound on the 101 Freeway at Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard.
When officers attempted to pull him over, the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued that continued for about six miles into Ventura.
The driver eventually came to a stop at the center divider near Seaward Avenue, CHP told CBS2. Eventually, officers discovered the man deceased and determined he had died from self-inflicted poisoning.
The suspect’s name and the details regarding the charges he faces were not released.
The northbound lanes were shut down for about an hour. One lane was reopened just before 8:45 a.m., but the two others remained closed while CHP and Los Angeles police investigated.