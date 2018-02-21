LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday unanimously passed a revised ordinance which creates escalating fines and penalties for so-called “party houses”.
The revised ordinance was drawn up by the City Attorney’s Office in response to a motion introduced by Councilman David Ryu, whose Fourth District includes the Hollywood Hills, where many nuisance party houses have been reported.
The revised ordinance was approved by the Planning and Land Use Management Committee and approved in January by the Public Safety Committee.
Last September, City Attorney Mike Feuer filed criminal charges against the owner and manager of two known “party houses” in the Hollywood Hills. Last July, English Premier League soccer star Romelu Lukaku was cited at a house where he was staying in Beverly Hills after officers warned him five times to turn down the music.
The measure widens the type of behavior that could result in a property owner or manager being fined or facing a criminal charge, create escalating fines up to $8,000 for repeat violators and require a public posting for 30 days on homes found in violation.
Party houses are typically rented out for parties or a cover fee is charged at the door, according to Ryu’s office, and typically create excessive noise and other headaches for neighbors, as well as pose dangers, since they are often located in areas with narrow, winding roads and high fire risk.
